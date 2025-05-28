Kumu Kahua Theatre Presents The World Premiere Of Ryan Okinaka's THE GOLDEN GAYS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Kumu Kahua Theatre will wrap its 54th season with the world premiere of RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS—a play celebrating found family, friendships, and new self-discoveries regardless of age.

Drawing inspiration from an enduring TV show, the love of his brother, and creative muses in the local theatre community, Ryan “Oki”naka has crafted a heartfelt comedy that follows fierce and fabulous Aunty Maria Lani Tunta and her chosen family of queens as they face their golden years and the possibilities of a second chance at life. The production runs May 29 - June 29, 2025.

What does it mean for a drag queen to be in their 70s, an aging “player” to keep up his game, a divorced man to explore being gay for the first time, and a widower to date again? RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS explores these questions and more as the characters tease and challenge each other to move on. In this crazy life, you have to seize the cheesecake!

“This play is definitely a love letter to the queer community, to drag, to survival, and to the messy, joyful power of chosen family,” shares Oki. “It's my way of saying to all the people who have blessed my life, thank you for being a friend.”

In celebration of opening weekend, audiences are invited to enjoy Cheesecake Socials on select dates. On opening night, May 29, cheesecake will be served up as part of a post-show reception. During intermission on May 30, May 31 and June 1, complimentary cheesecake bites will be offered in a thematic nod to a favorite treat of the characters. Beverages from Cool Beans Coffee Stop will also be available for purchase. Tickets to RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS are on sale now at kumukahua.org, with performances set for May 29 - June 29 on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. General Admission is $28. And as friendship is at the heart of the play, what better way to take in the experience than with a group! Guests can purchase a 10-pack of tickets and save by contacting the box office at (808) 536-4441 for admission of just $17 each.

The production will reunite a creative dream team—with Oki, director Denny Hironaga, and actor Karen Hironaga having collaborated before in Kumu Kahua's premiere of Who You Again? to sold-out performances. RYAN OKINAKA'S THE GOLDEN GAYS further showcases the talents of an incredible ensemble cast—Elexis Draine, Chaz Hill, Kahana Ho, Eriq James, Shiro Kawai, Kevin Keaveney, and Manuel Moreno. Beyond his craft as a playwright, Oki is also an actor who has appeared in numerous stage, film, web, and television roles (“Hawaii Five-0”) and has performed improv comedy for a decade—with his Improv Superette a popular addition to Kumu Kahua Theatre's Dark Night programming.

Audiences are invited to follow the theatre @kumukahua for all the latest news, and consider becoming a Kumu Kahua Season Subscriber or making a donation to enable others to experience the beauty of theatre.

Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, the NME Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, the Island Insurance Foundation, The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi, The AAPI Community Fund, The Richard Aadland Fund, The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, The John R. Halligan Charitable Fund, Spectrum/Charter Communications, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, Hawaiʻi Public Radio, H. Hawaii Media, Simply Storage, HUB Coworking, Vacations Hawaiʻi, Zippy's Restaurants, Highway Inn, Generations Magazine, CVS/Longs Drugs, HMSA, Hawaiian Electric, MonkeyPod, and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Musical - Live Standings Jak Malone - Operation Mincemeat - 15% Dez Duron - Maybe Happy Ending - 8% Claire-Marie Hall - Operation Mincemeat - 6% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds