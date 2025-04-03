​Kumu Kahua Theatre Hosts Special Workshop Held at Key Project

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Kumu Kahua Theatre is offering newcomers to the craft of playwriting the opportunity to attend a free limited-space workshop, held at the Kualoa-Heʻeia Ecumenical Youth (KEY) Project creative spaces in Kaneohe on Saturday, May 3, 2025. Hosted by two celebrated Hawai'i-based theatre artists, Daniel A. Kelin, II and Harry Wong, III, the workshop is open to 20 new writers looking to be guided through the playwriting process. In an intimate and inspiring group setting, Kelin and Wong will provide professional advice about everything from play structure and character development, to writing compelling dialogue.

This entry-level intensive is part of Kumu Kahua's STAGES (Supporting Theatre Arts-Guidance and Education Series), providing free and low-cost learning opportunities for theatre arts creatives at every stage of experience. For this new playwriting workshop, a focus will be placed on writers registering from communities spanning Kāneʻohe to Kahuku now through April 17. After that date, course registration will be open to anyone as space permits, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees should have no prior experience, with registrants from keiki to kupuna welcome.

The workshop at KEY Project will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 3. Anyone under the age of 18 must submit a parental consent form. Participants are responsible for providing their own laptop and/or notebook, but some writing materials will be provided as available. Lunch will be provided. To register, visit www.kumukahua.org and connect to the Events/Auditions & Classes page for the application forms. For more information on this workshop, or other STAGES offerings at various learning levels, please contact Kumu Kahua Theatre at (808) 536-4441.

Keeping it local since 1971, Kumu Kahua Theatre proudly presents world class theatre by and about the people of Hawaiʻi. In addition to producing stellar seasons of must-see theatre, Kumu Kahua offers access to playwriting contests, workshops and more to the community. STAGES—its Supporting Theatre Arts-Guidance and Education Series—provides free classes in directing, writing, and improvisation for creatives at every stage of their craft. Additionally, the theatre's Dark Night Series invites artists and organizations to utilize the Kumu Kahua stage for experimental works and more at low-cost.

