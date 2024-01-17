Kumu Kahua Theatre Explores Imaginative Chapter Of Robert Louis Stevenson's Time In Sāmoa With AITU FAFINE Premiere

Presenting a fanciful take on fascinating historical figures, AITU FAFINE premieres at Click Here on January 25, ringing in 2024 with the newest work of acclaimed playwright Victoria Nalani Kneubuhl.

A seductive story full of laughter, anger, compassion, and forgiveness, the fictional play features famed writer Robert Louis Stevenson among its dynamic cast of characters. Directed by Lurana Donnels O'Malley, the production runs through February 25 with individual tickets and a special partial-season subscription deal available now. A show date including American Sign Language interpretation will also be offered.

Set to a backdrop of dreams, literary musings and ghost stories, AITU FAFINE follows Stevenson and his family as they become infatuated with ʻafakasi visitors who come to stay at their home in Sāmoa. Relationships evolve and collide, resulting in life-changing confrontations. The debut of AITU FAFINE continues a longstanding relationship between the theatre and playwright, with several of Kneubuhl's plays having been produced and/or specially commissioned by Kumu Kahua throughout the years. Among her many accolades, Kneubuhl has been recognized with the Hawaiʻi Award for Literature, the highest honor the state bestows on a writer.

“I was immediately intrigued to read a new script by Vicky Kneubuhl. I have admired her plays for years, and have taught some of them in my classes” said O'Malley, Professor of Theatre at University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Department of Theatre and Dance, and recipient of the university's Presidential Citation for Meritorious Teaching. “AITU FAFINE speaks to people of all backgrounds on these islands. It addresses ways in which women are vilified in society for their sexuality, intelligence, and freedoms. Literary fans will love getting a glimpse into Stevenson and his eccentric, talented family, and fans of the supernatural will revel in the spooky tales told. Those with connections to the Pacific islands will be interested to see the portrayal of Sāmoan culture as it intersects with spirituality.”

Aligning with Kumu Kahua's ongoing commitment to making theatre accessible for everyone and investing in the arts community, an American Sign Language interpretation will accompany the Sunday, February 18 show. Performances of AITU FAFINE are offered Thursdays- Saturdays at 7 p.m. and at 2 p.m. for Sunday matinees (no shows on February 11 and 15). On February 2, audiences are invited to stay after the show for a Talk Story session with the cast and crew.

The cast showcases the talents of Scott Robertson as “Louis,” Amy K. Sullivan as “Fanny,” Sorcha McCarrey as “ Belle,” John D'Aversa as “Lloyd,” Thoren Lagaʻali Black as “Vai,” Kekoa Shope as “Manu,” and Eleanor Svaton as “Nanny.” Assistant Director is Kristen Labiano, Julia Frazier is Stage Manager, Technical Direction is provided by Brian Lee Sacket, the Sound Design is by Sean O'Malley, and Maile Speetjens is Costume Designer. Properties Design is provided by Sara Ward with Scenic Concept by Teia O'Malley, and Kahana Ho is Technical Staff. Ropeti Ale provides services as Sāmoan Cultural Consultant on the production.

Keeping it local since 1971, Kumu Kahua Theatre in historic downtown Honolulu is currently presenting its 53rd Season of plays written by, for and about people in Hawaiʻi. During the January 25 - February 25, 2024 run of AITU FAFINE, the nonprofit theatre will offer a limited-time chance to save on experiencing all five plays remaining in the season while supporting community theatre.

The partial-season subscription special includes tickets to AITU FAFINE, BERETANIA SNAPSHOTS by Sean-Joseph Choo, plus all three plays of The KĀMAU Trilogy (KĀMAU, KĀMAU AʻE and UA PAU) by Alani Apio for a flat cost of only $60. To become a subscriber, contact the theatre box office at (808) 536-4441 or via this form: https://bit.ly/KKT5forthepriceof3. Individual tickets ($25 General Admission) to all shows may also be purchased directly at the box office, or online at Click Here.