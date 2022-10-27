Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces The Cast Of LUCKY COME HAWAII By Jon Shirota

Kumu Kahua Theatre and production director Harry Wong III has announced the Lucky Come Hawaii team.

Cast

Denise-Aiko Chinen (Tsuyu Gusuda)

Andrew Chow (Tengan)

Brandon Hagio (Kenyei Shiroma)

Stu Hirayama (Kama Gusuda)

Kirk Lapilio Jr (Bob Weaver)

Devon Nekoba (Ikehara-San, Understudy: Kama Gusuda, Narrator and Ishi)

Marcus R. Oshiro (Narrator, Ishi)

Thomalin Sirivattha (Kimiko Gusuda)

Noah Kai Nalu Schuetz (Howard Specks)

Cori Matsuoka (Understudy: Tsuyu Gusuda and Kimiko Gusuda)

Directed by- Harry Wong III, Technical Direction, Set Design and Lighting Design by- Brian Sackett, Sound Design by- Kahana Ho, Costume Design by- Maile Speetjens, Props Design by- Sara Ward.

Lucky Come Hawaii was written by Jon Shirota and will be performed live at Kumu Kahua Theatre November 3rd - December 4th, 2022

Production Description

Set in 1941, the comedy explores a time when a precarious balance exists between American GIs, local Japanese, and West Maui Okinawans. When Pearl Harbor is bombed and martial law is imposed, the old world and the new clash, turning everything topsy-turvy; until love and acceptance set the world aright.

Hometowns of the team of Lucky Come Hawaii

Denise-Aiko Chinen, Honolulu, HI- Andrew Chow, Honolulu, HI- Brandon Hagio, Millilani, HI- Stu Hirayama, Honolulu, HI- Kirk Lapilio Jr., Kapolei, HI- Devon Nekoba, Kailua, HI- Marcus Oshiro, Wahiawa, HI- Thomalin Sirivattha, Kaneohe, HI- Noah Kai Nalu Schuetz, Kaneohe, HI- Cori Matsuoka, Aiea, HI- Kahana Ho, Honolulu, HI- Brian Sackett, Honolulu, HI- Maile Speetjens, Kaua'i, HI- Sara Ward, Honolulu, HI- Harry Wong III- Honolulu, HI

Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205853®id=98&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.kumukahua.org%2F52nd-season?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1