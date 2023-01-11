Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces The Cast Of GONE FEESHING By Lee A. Tonouchi

Kumu Kahua Theatre and production director Taurie Kinoshita have announced the Gone Feeshing team.

Cast

Brandon Hagio (Grayson)

Alaka'i Cunningham (Wayne)

Marcus R. Oshiro (Father)

Sydney Ishikawa (Da Ocean)

Directed by- Taurie Kinoshita, Technical Direction, Set Design and Lighting Design by- Brian Sackett, Sound Design by- Taurie Kinoshita, Costume Design by- Devin Walter, Props Design by- Dann Seki, Stage Manager- Ashlyn Healey

Gone Feeshing was written by Lee A. Tonouchi and will be performed live at Kumu Kahua Theatre January 19th - February 19th, 2023

Production Description

Inspired by the true-life heroism of his fatherʻs friend, Da Pidgin Gorilla Lee A. Tonouchi has created a work of Magical Realism and audience interaction exploring love, communication, and forgiveness. When two brothers go fishing, the ocean takes them on a metaphysical journey allowing them to reconcile as the older brother comes to terms with his relationship to their father and his tragic death.

Director Taurie Kinoshita had this to say about the play, "40 years ago, a man was struck down at the height of his life (he was only 41 years old) trying to save children in Hawaiʻi. This play is a story of real-life heroism and it deserves to be told and remembered. In addition to his exquisite use of comic and tragic elements, the nuance with which Lee Tonouchi portrays the characters (they all sound like real people, people we all know), and the commemoration of such an inspiring true event, the major theme of the play is invaluable-we all need each other, no one can make it on their own."

There will be a post show discussion with members of the cast and crew following the performance on January 27th.

Hometowns of the team of Gone Feeshing

Alaka'i Cunningham, Kailua, HI- Brandon Hagio, Millilani, HI- Marcus Oshiro, Wahiawa, HI- Sydney Ishikawa- Kailua, HI- Brian Sackett, Honolulu, HI- Devin Walter, Kapolei, HI- Dann Seki, Aiea, HI- Ashlyn Healey, Manoa, HI- Taurie Kinoshita- Honolulu, HI