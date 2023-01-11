Kumu Kahua Theatre Announces The Cast Of GONE FEESHING By Lee A. Tonouchi

Kumu Kahua Theatre and production director Taurie Kinoshita have announced the Gone Feeshing team.
Cast
Brandon Hagio (Grayson)
Alaka'i Cunningham (Wayne)
Marcus R. Oshiro (Father)
Sydney Ishikawa (Da Ocean)
Directed by- Taurie Kinoshita, Technical Direction, Set Design and Lighting Design by- Brian Sackett, Sound Design by- Taurie Kinoshita, Costume Design by- Devin Walter, Props Design by- Dann Seki, Stage Manager- Ashlyn Healey
Gone Feeshing was written by Lee A. Tonouchi and will be performed live at Kumu Kahua Theatre January 19th - February 19th, 2023
Production Description
Inspired by the true-life heroism of his fatherʻs friend, Da Pidgin Gorilla Lee A. Tonouchi has created a work of Magical Realism and audience interaction exploring love, communication, and forgiveness. When two brothers go fishing, the ocean takes them on a metaphysical journey allowing them to reconcile as the older brother comes to terms with his relationship to their father and his tragic death.
Director Taurie Kinoshita had this to say about the play, "40 years ago, a man was struck down at the height of his life (he was only 41 years old) trying to save children in Hawaiʻi. This play is a story of real-life heroism and it deserves to be told and remembered. In addition to his exquisite use of comic and tragic elements, the nuance with which Lee Tonouchi portrays the characters (they all sound like real people, people we all know), and the commemoration of such an inspiring true event, the major theme of the play is invaluable-we all need each other, no one can make it on their own."
There will be a post show discussion with members of the cast and crew following the performance on January 27th.
Hometowns of the team of Gone Feeshing
Alaka'i Cunningham, Kailua, HI- Brandon Hagio, Millilani, HI- Marcus Oshiro, Wahiawa, HI- Sydney Ishikawa- Kailua, HI- Brian Sackett, Honolulu, HI- Devin Walter, Kapolei, HI- Dann Seki, Aiea, HI- Ashlyn Healey, Manoa, HI- Taurie Kinoshita- Honolulu, HI
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid theatergoer in Hawaii? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre + Dance and Kennedy Theatre present, 20,000 Leagues Deep #hawaii_ascending a brand-new devised immersive Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) experience directed by alumnus and former HTY (Honolulu Theatre for Youth) Artistic Associate Alvin Chan, MFA.
The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents rock & roll legend Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons live in concert Friday, March 17 outdoors under the stars in the MACC's A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. Gates open at 6:00 pm and the concert starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale online only at 10:00 am to MACC members Friday, January 6 and to the general public Saturday, January 7.
Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press has announced the January prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.
The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre are proud to present, Dance Dance Dance, adapted and directed by M.F.A. candidate Maggie Ivanova from the novel of the same title by Japanese author Haruki Murakami.
More Hot Stories For You
Interactive TYA Play Encourages Collaboration and Resiliency in the Face of Climate Change
January 9, 2023
The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre + Dance and Kennedy Theatre present, 20,000 Leagues Deep #hawaii_ascending a brand-new devised immersive Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) experience directed by alumnus and former HTY (Honolulu Theatre for Youth) Artistic Associate Alvin Chan, MFA.
The MACC Presents FRANKIE VALLI & THE FOUR SEASONS in Concert At The A&B Amphitheater, March 17
January 5, 2023
The Maui Arts & Cultural Center presents rock & roll legend Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons live in concert Friday, March 17 outdoors under the stars in the MACC's A&B Amphitheater and Yokouchi Pavilion. Gates open at 6:00 pm and the concert starts at 7:30 pm. Tickets go on sale online only at 10:00 am to MACC members Friday, January 6 and to the general public Saturday, January 7.
Honolulu Theatre For Youthʻs IN THE YEAR OF THE BOAR AND JACKIE ROBINSON Returns To Tenney This Weekend
January 4, 2023
Honolulu Theatre for Youth has announced that its production, In the Year of the Boar and Jackie Robinson, by Bette Bao Lord, adapted for the stage by Mark Branner, returns to Tenney Theater for two weekends. The show is currently on a 20+ city U.S. tour that continues through the spring.
Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The January 2023 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite
January 4, 2023
Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press has announced the January prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.
The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa To Present World Premiere Play Adaptation of Murakami's Novel DANCE DANCE DANCE
December 27, 2022
The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre are proud to present, Dance Dance Dance, adapted and directed by M.F.A. candidate Maggie Ivanova from the novel of the same title by Japanese author Haruki Murakami.