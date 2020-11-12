Kumu Kahua Theatre And UHM Kennedy Theatre Team Up!

Two theatres will come together with one playwright to discuss their connected work.

Two theatres will come together with one playwright to discuss their connected work. On Friday, November 20th at 6:30 PM, Kumu Kahua Theatre and UHM Kennedy Theatre will join Ms Cataluna for a panel discussion about connected scripts, written by Cataluna, presented by the theatres simultaneously for one weekend. The conversation will be presented via zoom webinar and also live-streamed on both organizations' facebook pages. All outlets are free to the public.

The Kumu Kahua Theatre production of Aloha Attire runs from November 5-22, and UHM Kennedy Theatre presents Flowers of Hawai'i November 20-22; both productions are available via live-stream only.

Panelists include Lee Cataluna - playwright, R. Kevin Garcia Doyle - Production Director of Aloha Attire for Kumu Kahua Theatre, Lurana O'Malley - Director for UHM's Flowers of Hawai'i for Kennedy Theatre, and Harry Wong III - Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director and the original Production Director of Flowers of Hawai'i. Following the panel discussion, audience members will be invited to ask questions via Zoom chat and Facebook comments.

The two shows are connected through multiple characters that appear in both plays and a storyline that influences both. Aloha Attire takes place in the 1980s and is a prequel to the contemporary Flowers of Hawai'i.

Flowers of Hawai'i had its world premiere at Kumu Kahua Theatre in 2013. The production by UHM Kennedy Theatre will be its second run at any theatre. Its prequel, Aloha Attire was written by Cataluna specifically for digital production during Kumu Kahua Theatre's 50th season.

It is recommended that those interested in watching the discussion log in at bit.ly/kktuhm by 6:20 to assure technology is functioning well.

Tickets for both productions are still available:

Flowers of Hawai'i - https://www.showtix4u.com/events/kennedytheatre

Aloha Attire - bit.ly/alohaattire

