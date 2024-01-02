Kumu Kahua Theatre And Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The January 2024 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite

The prompt for the month of January 2024 is: A New Year's resolution.

By: Jan. 02, 2024

POPULAR

HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans Photo 1 HAUNTED HINTS ESCAPE ROOM Announces 2024 Tour With First-Ever Stop In New Orleans
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Hawaii Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo 2 Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Hawaii Awards; Voting Ends 12/31
GLITTER IN THE PA'AKAI Will Make its World Premiere at the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre Photo 3 GLITTER IN THE PA'AKAI Will Make its World Premiere at the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre

Kumu Kahua Theatre And Bamboo Ridge Press Announce The January 2024 Prompt For Go Try PlayWrite

Kumu Kahua Theatre, in collaboration with Bamboo Ridge Press announce the January prompt for their monthly play writing contest, Go Try PlayWrite.

 

Thanks to a generous donation from an anonymous donor, contest winners in 2024 will receive a $100.00 check as well as a subscription to Bamboo Ridge Press.


The prompt for the month of January 2024 is: 

A New Year's resolution prompt.  Write a ten (10) page maximum scene or an six (6) page maximum monologue of the first challenge to a person's New Year's resolution.  It's a resolution that the character has made, and you should choose whether they succeed or fail when confronted.

 

 

Each month entrants must write a 5-page monologue and/or a 10-page scene based on monthly requirements. Each month a new prompt will be chosen by Kumu Kahua Theatre's Artistic Director, Harry Wong III. The prompt will be given on or by the 1st of the month and the due date will always be the last day of the month.  All entries must be written in traditional play format; instructions on this format can be found here: https://www.dramatistsguild.com/script-formats courtesy of the Dramatists Guild. 

 

There will be one winner each month. Scripts will be submitted to the judges anonymously. Each month Judges are selected from among the many talented theatre practitioners in the Hawaii theatre community. 

 

Submit your January entries HERE

 

Kumu Kahua productions are supported in part by the NME Fund of the Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, the Island Insurance Foundation, The State Foundation on Culture and the Arts, through appropriations from the Legislature of the State of Hawaiʻi, The AAPI Community Fund, The Richard Aadland Fund, The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser, The John R. Halligan Charitable Fund, Spectrum/Charter Communications, ABC Stores, the Gloria Kosasa Gainsley Fund, Hawaiʻi Public Radio, H. Hawaii Media, Simply Storage, The Kim Coco Fund for Justice of the Iwamoto Family Foundation, Vacations Hawaiʻi, Zippy's Restaurants, Highway Inn, Generations Magazine, CVS/Longs Drugs, HMSA, Hawaiian Electric, MonkeyPod, Edric Sakamoto, Ron and Rachel Heller, Leonard and Charlotte Chow, and other foundations, businesses, and loyal patrons.




RELATED STORIES - Hawaii

1
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Hawaii Awards; Voting Ends 12/31 Photo
Last Chance to Vote for the BWW Hawaii Awards; Voting Ends 12/31

It's the final week left to vote for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! Voting ends on 12/31 at midnight. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

2
GLITTER IN THE PAAKAI Will Make its World Premiere at the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre Photo
GLITTER IN THE PA'AKAI Will Make its World Premiere at the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre present Glitter in the Paʻakai, a world premiere Hana Keaka (Hawaiian Theatre) production written and directed by MFA candidate Joshua 'Baba' Kamoani‘ala Tavares. Learn more about the production here!

3
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Hawaii Awards; ANYTHING GOES, BENT, Hawaii Childrens Theatre & Photo
2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Hawaii Awards; ANYTHING GOES, BENT, Hawaii Children's Theatre & More Lead!

There's just two weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
UHM Theatre & Dance to Present New Degrees Photo
UHM Theatre & Dance to Present New Degrees

UH Mānoa Department of Theatre and Dance announces new degrees, merging 'Theatre' and 'Dance' into 'Theatre and Dance' for a more unified department.

More Hot Stories For You

GLITTER IN THE PA'AKAI Will Make its World Premiere at the Earle Ernst Lab TheatreGLITTER IN THE PA'AKAI Will Make its World Premiere at the Earle Ernst Lab Theatre
UHM Theatre & Dance to Present New DegreesUHM Theatre & Dance to Present New Degrees
Kumu Kahua Theatre Launches 2024 Directing CourseKumu Kahua Theatre Launches 2024 Directing Course
AMERICAN IDOL'S Iam Tongi Returns to Hawai'i Next WeekAMERICAN IDOL'S Iam Tongi Returns to Hawai'i Next Week

Videos

Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip Video
Watch Reneé Rapp Sing 'Meet the Plastics' in MEAN GIRLS Movie Clip
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre Video
Gliding From RAGTIME at Signature Theatre
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below Video
Aaron Tveit Performs 'I'm Just Ken' at 54 Below
View all Videos

Hawaii SHOWS
The Maiden Benten and the Bandits of the White Waves in Hawaii The Maiden Benten and the Bandits of the White Waves
UHM Kennedy Theatre (4/19-4/28)
House of Magic - Family Friendly Comedy & Magic Show in Hawaii House of Magic - Family Friendly Comedy & Magic Show
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (1/27-12/31)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Optimizing for Voice Search: A Must for SEO in 2023 in Hawaii Optimizing for Voice Search: A Must for SEO in 2023
Optimizing for Voice Search (9/09-9/09)
Aloha Ha Comedy Club in Hawaii Aloha Ha Comedy Club
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (8/08-12/31)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Glitter in the Paʻakai in Hawaii Glitter in the Paʻakai
UHM Kennedy Theatre (2/07-2/11)
Eva Hamok (Haunting Eva) in Hawaii Eva Hamok (Haunting Eva)
UHM Kennedy Theatre (4/20-4/27)
BFA/MFA Dance Concert in Hawaii BFA/MFA Dance Concert
UHM Kennedy Theatre (3/06-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You