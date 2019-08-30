KINKY BOOTS Now On Sale At Diamond Head Theatre

KINKY BOOTS, based on a true story and winner of multiple awards including the 2013 Tony for Best Musical, tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think!

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola. A fabulous entertainer in need of some better-quality high heels, Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie turn the factory around, as he creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen!

The show is Directed and Choreographed by ANDREW SAKAGUCHI with Musical Direction by PHIL HIDALGO. Lead cast roles: guest artist Kwame Remy as "Lola", ZACHARY LINNERT as "Charlie", VANESSA MANUEL-MAZZULLO as "Lauren" and Jody Bill as "Nicola".

Music and Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, Book by Harvey Fierstein, Based on the Miramax motion picture Kinky Boots written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth.

Show Runs SEPTEMBER 20 - OCTOBER 13, 2019

Shows are Thursdays - Sundays (except for opening and closing week which starts on Friday). Evening shows start at 7:30PM; Sunday shows are at 4:00PM and Saturday matinees are at 3:00PM. Buy Now Season Presented by: Ward Village

Sponsored by: Hawaii Pacific Health, Alohilani Resort Waikiki,





