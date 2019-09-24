KINKY BOOTS Adds Another Show at the Diamond Head Theatre

Due to popular demand, Diamond Head Theatre has decided to add yet another show to the sold-out season opener, Kinky Boots on Wednesday, October 2 at 7:30PM. Tickets can be found online at diamondheadtheatre.com.

Charlie Price has reluctantly inherited his father's shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy. Trying to live up to his father's legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola. A fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos, Lola turns out to be the one person who can help Charlie become the man that he is meant to be. As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible... and discover that, when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world.

Music and Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, Book by Harvey Fierstein, Based on the Miramax motion picture Kinky Boots written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth.

The show is Directed and Choreographed by ANDREW SAKAGUCHI with Musical Direction by PHIL HIDALGO. Lead cast roles: guest artist Kwame Michael Remy as "Lola", ZACHARY LINNERT as "Charlie", VANESSA MANUEL-MAZZULLO as "Lauren" and Jody Bill as "Nicola".

Show runs September 20 - October 13. Shows are Thursdays - Sundays (except for opening and closing week which starts on Friday). Evening shows start at 7:30PM; Sunday shows are at 4:00PM and Saturday matinees are at 3:00PM.

For Ticket Information: www.diamondheadtheatre.com or Diamond Head Theatre Box Office Tel: 808-733-0274.





Related Articles Shows View More Hawaii Stories

More Hot Stories For You