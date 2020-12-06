HTY Announces New Membership Model and Virtual Season

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) unveils its new membership model and a season of virtual plays. The new membership options are designed to provide accessibility for every family to the company's new virtual content.

In recognition of the challenges educators are currently facing, HTY is also offering a free Educator membership which includes classroom resources developed by the company's Education Department and Virtual Field Trips for students.

Each month Individual and Family members receive new creative content, videos on Social-Emotional Learning, drama resources for families, and access to The HI Way, the company's 30 minute television show. Members also receive discounts on classes and other online activities. Eventually, when it is safe to gather, membership will include tickets to live events and discounts on in person classes.

The company is also releasing a virtual season of 5 performances. Some of these performances are HTY classics reimagined for the screen. Others are entirely new productions, and all of them feature the talents of the resident artistic ensemble. The first show, "Da Holidays," is available now to members and will be broadcast on network television in mid-December.

"Da Holidays" is a collection of short stories, sketches, and songs capturing the good, the bad, and the hilarious moments of the holiday season in Hawai'i. The production was created by the resident ensemble, and it reminds us that there is no "normal" when it comes to celebrating our families and community.

"Da Holidays" is also being offered as the company's first Virtual Field Trip for schools. The show is dedicated to Hawai'i's hard working educators and is free as HTY"s gift to teachers. The show is available to schools until December 19th.

Individual and Family Memberships start at $10/month. For more information on membership options or virtual performances, go online to www.membership.htyweb.org or call 808-839-9885.

Honolulu Theatre for Youth is Hawaii's non-profit professional theatre company providing theatre and drama education programs that make a difference in the lives of Hawaii's young people and families. Founded in 1955, HTY is recognized the world over as one of America's most honored theatres.

