HPAF 2021 Summer Festival To Present Live Performances

Since the summer of 2005, Hawaii Performing Arts Festival has continued to bring world-class music to Hawai'i Island. Over the past 17 years, HPAF has garnered an international reputation as a premiere training and performance program for aspiring young artists worldwide, many of whom have gone onto significant careers as singers, conductors, directors, orchestral musicians, and teachers.

Each season, HPAF assembles an exceptional roster of faculty artists who provide instruction and appear in a series of events for the Big Island community. As the Festival continues to work to resume full operations in 2022, a reimagined 2021 Summer Festival will continue to build upon that momentum. HPAF will offer four performances to in-person audiences for the first time in 24 months. The Journey Back will run from July 8 - 18, 2021 at Kahilu Theatre.

On Thursday, July 8 at 7pm, HPAF will open the season with Stars of Tomorrow, featuring local Big Island talent and alumni of HPAF's Young Singer Program. Directed by Beth Dunnington, this concert will feature Becca Barrett, Stacee Firestone, Eric Gee, Daniel Gregg, Noelani Loughery-Kawaihoa, Benito Mercia, Pantanjali Raul, and Grace Todd. On Tuesday, July 13 at 7pm, critically-acclaimed soprano Rachel Copeland and pianist Val Underwood will present an intimate evening of operatic gems and classical art songs in Songs of Hope. The season continues on Friday, July 16 at 7pm, featuring three-time American Prize winner Justin John Moniz and Festival-favorite Phil Kadet. The duo will perform popular favorites and share heartfelt stories from their debut album, Along the Way. The 2021 Summer Festival will conclude on Sunday, July 18 at 4pm with Rise Up, a celebration of musical theatre showstoppers, featuring HPAF Alumna and Broadway talent Nyla Watson (Wicked, The Color Purple) and award-winning music director Ana Flavia Zuim (Hamilton, Billy Elliot).

HPAF will welcome a reduced capacity in-person audience to Kahilu Theatre for each performance. In addition, concert goers can tune into the performances from home via Kahilu.TV. Tickets for all events are now available via the Kahilu Theatre Box Office by visiting: https://kahilutheatre.org/Shows/2021-July For additional Festival information, please visit: www.hawaiiperformingartsfestival.org.