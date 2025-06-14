Don Barnhart Headlines One-Night-Only Comedy Show at South Maui Gardens

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Get ready, Maui! Las Vegas comedy star Don Barnhart is bringing the laughs to South Maui Gardens for a one-night-only comedy spectacular on Saturday, June 21, 2025. If laughter is the best medicine, consider this your island prescription.

Las Vegas headliner Don Barnhart brings Aloha Ha to Maui as part of the hit Comedy in the Gardens series in Kihei. This outdoor show blends side-splitting comedy with the laid-back atmosphere of Maui nights. Come for the jokes, stay for the vibes.

Don Barnhart is a razor-sharp comedian, actor, and writer who's been cracking up audiences worldwide with his fearless humor and clever insights. His laid back, improvisation style keeps audiences on the edge of their seats howling with laughter and coming back for more.

A veteran of the stand-up scene, Barnhart's comedy has been featured on MTV, Comedy Central, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The Bob & Tom Show.

Barnhart is also a proud supporter of the military, entertaining the troops around the globe since 1992. As the founder of Battle Comics, he brings laughter to those who serve and was a regular entertainer for the USO's Comedy Break series and Armed Forces Entertainment.

An accomplished author, his books Finding Your Funny and Rock Bottom showcase his sharp wit and storytelling chops-Rock Bottom is even being adapted into a feature film.

Fearless, funny, and always original-Don Barnhart is comedy with a conscience and a punch.

He's the star of not one, but two smash-hit specials:

"Obese Police" - a family-friendly favorite on Dry Bar Comedy

"You Do You" - his uncensored, no-holds-barred romp on Open Bar Comedy

When he's not jetting across the country, Don headlines nightly on the 9th island-Las Vegas-at the Delirious Comedy Club, located inside the showroom at Hennessey's Tavern in the heart of Downtown Vegas.

Tickets are just $25 in advance and $30 at the door, with gates opening at 6:00 PM and the show kicking off at 7:00 PM. Grab ono grinds from 10+ local food trucks and enjoy a perfect night under the stars. (No outside food or drinks allowed - but trust us, you won't need them!)

