Diamond Head Theatre Opens 2025–26 Season With COME FROM AWAY

Diamond Head Theatre will launch its 2025–26 season with Come From Away, the acclaimed Broadway musical by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. Performances begin Friday, September 12, and continue through Sunday, September 28, 2025, with the possibility of extension. Tickets start at $41 and are available now at diamondheadtheatre.com.

Set in the days following 9/11, Come From Away tells the true story of 38 planes diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, where a town of 10,000 residents welcomed more than 6,000 stranded passengers with open hearts. This uplifting musical celebrates kindness, community, and resilience through a rousing folk-rock score and heartfelt storytelling.

Among those real-life passengers was Honolulu chef Vikram Garg of UMI at Halepuna Waikiki Hotel, who helped coordinate large-scale food efforts in makeshift kitchens, serving thousands of meals. The Come From Away cast recently met with Garg to hear his first-hand account, adding authenticity and emotional depth to their performances.

A special performance on September 11 will honor and welcome first responders.

Cast of Come From Away at Diamond Head Theatre

Howard Bishop as Claude & Others

Andrew Erwin as Oz & Others

Kalani Hicks as Nick/Doug & Others

Samuel Tofolo as Kevin J. & Others

Isiah Gundermann Graham as Kev T. & Others

Jarren Amian as Bob & Others

Vanessa Manuel-Mazullo as Beulah & Others

Marisa Noelle Capalbo as Bonnie & Others

Courtney Watanabe as Diane & Others

Leleaʻe “Buffy” Kahalepuna-Wong as Hannah & Others

Ainsley Shearer as Janice & Others

Chelsea LeValley as Beverley/Annette & Others

Ensemble/Standbys: Landon Ballesteros, David Hurley, Gina Miyazaki, Caitlyn Bright, Juliette Moody, and Adam Allison.