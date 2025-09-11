 tracker
Diamond Head Theatre Opens 2025–26 Season With COME FROM AWAY

The Tony Award-winning musical runs September 12–28, 2025, with a special 9/11 performance honoring first responders.

Diamond Head Theatre Opens 2025–26 Season With COME FROM AWAY Image
Diamond Head Theatre will launch its 2025–26 season with Come From Away, the acclaimed Broadway musical by Irene Sankoff and David Hein. Performances begin Friday, September 12, and continue through Sunday, September 28, 2025, with the possibility of extension. Tickets start at $41 and are available now at diamondheadtheatre.com.

Set in the days following 9/11, Come From Away tells the true story of 38 planes diverted to Gander, Newfoundland, where a town of 10,000 residents welcomed more than 6,000 stranded passengers with open hearts. This uplifting musical celebrates kindness, community, and resilience through a rousing folk-rock score and heartfelt storytelling.

Among those real-life passengers was Honolulu chef Vikram Garg of UMI at Halepuna Waikiki Hotel, who helped coordinate large-scale food efforts in makeshift kitchens, serving thousands of meals. The Come From Away cast recently met with Garg to hear his first-hand account, adding authenticity and emotional depth to their performances.

A special performance on September 11 will honor and welcome first responders.

Cast of Come From Away at Diamond Head Theatre

Howard Bishop as Claude & Others
Andrew Erwin as Oz & Others
Kalani Hicks as Nick/Doug & Others
Samuel Tofolo as Kevin J. & Others
Isiah Gundermann Graham as Kev T. & Others
Jarren Amian as Bob & Others
Vanessa Manuel-Mazullo as Beulah & Others
Marisa Noelle Capalbo as Bonnie & Others
Courtney Watanabe as Diane & Others
Leleaʻe “Buffy” Kahalepuna-Wong as Hannah & Others
Ainsley Shearer as Janice & Others
Chelsea LeValley as Beverley/Annette & Others

Ensemble/Standbys: Landon Ballesteros, David Hurley, Gina Miyazaki, Caitlyn Bright, Juliette Moody, and Adam Allison.




