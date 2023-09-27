Diamond Head Theatre Holds MAMMA MIA! Benefit Performance For Maui

Diamond Head Theatre presents Mamma Mia! For Maui, a special benefit performance on Wednesday, October 4, in which all ticket sales will support Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund. The fund is devoted to immediate and long-term recovery needs of the people and places affected by the August 2023 Maui wildfires.

Mamma Mia! opened last Friday, September 22. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit DiamondHeadTheatre.com. As the character in the show Donna once said, “Life is short, the world is wide. I want to make some memories.”

The sunny, comical tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. The story begins with a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father, a mystery which had never been revealed to her. She secretly contacts three men from her mother’s past, and they all show up on the eve of her wedding to the island that they all last visited more than 20 years ago. The magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship. Show stopping songs include “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia” and “Money, Money, Money.”

The Diamond Head Theatre cast includes: Teagan Staskawicz as Sophie Sheridan; Alison Aldcroft as Donna Sheridan; Laura Brucia Hamm as Tanya; Alison Maldonado as Rosie; Kalani Hicks as Sam; Jeff Andrews as Harry; Kirk A. Lapilio Jr. as Bill; Sam Budd as Sky; Olivia Manayan as Ali; Marie Staples as Lisa; Brandon Jarin Suan as Pepper; and Brandon Sorilla as Eddie.

The first-ever show of Mamma Mia! premiered in London’s West End in April 1999 and the catchy tunes and feel-good atmosphere have made Mamma Mia! a beloved and enduring hit among audiences worldwide.