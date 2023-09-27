Diamond Head Theatre Holds MAMMA MIA! Benefit Performance For Maui

The performance is on Wednesday, October 4.

By: Sep. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop New and Popular Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Diamond Head Theatre Holds MAMMA MIA! Benefit Performance For Maui

Diamond Head Theatre presents Mamma Mia! For Maui, a special benefit performance on Wednesday, October 4, in which all ticket sales will support Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund. The fund is devoted to immediate and long-term recovery needs of the people and places affected by the August 2023 Maui wildfires. 

Mamma Mia! opened last Friday, September 22. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit DiamondHeadTheatre.com. As the character in the show Donna once said, “Life is short, the world is wide. I want to make some memories.” 

The sunny, comical tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise. The story begins with a daughter’s quest to discover the identity of her father, a mystery which had never been revealed to her. She secretly contacts three men from her mother’s past, and they all show up on the eve of her wedding to the island that they all last visited more than 20 years ago. The magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship. Show stopping songs include “Dancing Queen,” “Mamma Mia” and “Money, Money, Money.” 

The Diamond Head Theatre cast includes: Teagan Staskawicz as Sophie Sheridan; Alison Aldcroft as Donna Sheridan; Laura Brucia Hamm as Tanya; Alison Maldonado as Rosie; Kalani Hicks as Sam; Jeff Andrews as Harry; Kirk A. Lapilio Jr. as Bill; Sam Budd as Sky; Olivia Manayan as Ali; Marie Staples as Lisa; Brandon Jarin Suan as Pepper; and Brandon Sorilla as Eddie. 

The first-ever show of Mamma Mia! premiered in London’s West End in April 1999 and the catchy tunes and feel-good atmosphere have made Mamma Mia! a beloved and enduring hit among audiences worldwide. 




RELATED STORIES - Hawaii

1
Diamond Head Theatre Holds MAMMA MIA! Benefit Performance For Maui Photo
Diamond Head Theatre Holds MAMMA MIA! Benefit Performance For Maui

Diamond Head Theatre presents Mamma Mia! For Maui, a special benefit performance on Wednesday, October 4, in which all ticket sales will support Hawaii Community Foundation's Maui Strong Fund. Learn more about the performance and find out how to get tickets here!

2
ARE WE THERE YET, BABY? Comes to the Kennedy Theatre in October Photo
ARE WE THERE YET, BABY? Comes to the Kennedy Theatre in October

The University of Hawai‘i at Mānoa’s Department of Theatre & Dance and Kennedy Theatre will present, Are We There Yet, Baby? a dance-theatre production challenging conventional binary assumptions within society and education. Learn more about the production and find out how to get tickets here!

3
Honolulu Theatre for Youth and the Hawaii State Foundation on Culture and the Arts Launch Photo
Honolulu Theatre for Youth and the Hawai'i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts Launch 2023 Poetry Out Loud Competition

Honolulu Theatre for Youth (HTY) and the Hawai’i State Foundation on Culture and the Arts (SFCA) invite high school students throughout Hawai’i to participate in Poetry Out Loud! Learn more about the program and how to participate here!

4
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards Photo
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards

Nominations are now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Hawaii Awards. The 2023 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Betty Who & HADESTOWN Cast Perform 'Livin' It Up on Top' Video
Watch Betty Who & HADESTOWN Cast Perform 'Livin' It Up on Top'
Watch Arielle Jacobs & HERE LIES LOVE Perform on GMA Video
Watch Arielle Jacobs & HERE LIES LOVE Perform on GMA
Watch Ariana DeBose, Sam Rockwell & More in ARGYLLE Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose, Sam Rockwell & More in ARGYLLE Trailer
View all Videos

Hawaii SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia
Diamond Head Theatre (9/22-10/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Glitter in the Paʻakai
UHM Kennedy Theatre (2/07-2/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nutcracker Sweets
Maui OnStage (12/14-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Optimizing for Voice Search: A Must for SEO in 2023
Optimizing for Voice Search (9/09-9/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# HAKU WALE
UHM Kennedy Theatre (10/21-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Maiden Benten and the Bandits of the White Waves
UHM Kennedy Theatre (4/19-4/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aloha Ha Comedy Club
Aloha Ha Comedy Club (8/08-12/31)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Raise Your Voice
Maui OnStage (11/09-11/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Eva Hamok (Haunting Eva)
UHM Kennedy Theatre (4/20-4/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BFA/MFA Dance Concert
UHM Kennedy Theatre (3/06-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You