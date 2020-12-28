DANCE GALLERY Announced At UHM Kennedy Theatre

The University of Hawai'i at Mānoa's Department of Theatre + Dance and Kennedy Theatre will present Dance Gallery (a retrospective celebration) - a curated retrospective of celebrated dances and dance concerts produced by the UHM dance program over the last several seasons. Presented online, this rare "encore" collection provides patrons the chance to re-watch favorite performances or enjoy ones they may have missed seeing live in the theatre.

Ticket holders will peruse the virtual gallery and click-to-watch the dance concerts or dance pieces they'd most like to view. Dance Gallery (a retrospective celebration) will be accessible online for ticket holders from 5:00pm-9:00pm HST on February 5th & 6th and from 2:00pm-6:00pm HST on Sunday February 7th. Streaming tickets range from $5-15 and ticket purchases must be completed an hour or more prior to the start of the selected Dance Gallery session.

Current UHM Dance Faculty selected the segments and concerts showcased in this virtual gallery to highlight performances from past productions that took place on the Kennedy Theatre mainstage including selections from Shazam: Dance + Science, Integral Bodies: a dance-theatre performance, Dances from the Heart/Land, Dancing Off The Page, Dancing Greener: Recycle, Renew, Recreate, Taiko Drum & Dance, Ocean's Motion, MemoryHouse: Dreams, and several more!

This collection features dances performed by current dance students as well as alumni - giving performers the rare opportunity to watch their own performances and savor peak moments they might have missed or forgotten from their time in the UHM program. This is also an opportunity for friends, family, and dance enthusiasts from all over the globe to watch or re-watch select pieces.

The ability to digitally showcase these past performances has allowed for a potential viewing audience from all over the world. The Dance Program encourages everyone to attend these performances to support our current and past student performers, guest and faculty choreographers, and the dance stories they have created. Tickets are available for purchase 24/7 at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/40179. Ticket purchases must be completed by one-hour before the selected Dance Gallery session begins; deadlines are FRI/SAT by 4:00pm and SUN by 1:00pm.

