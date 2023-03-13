Lynn Seymour, Former Director of the Greek National Opera Ballet, Dies at 84

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Mar. 13, 2023 Â 
On Tuesday, 7 March 2023, the renowned Canadian ballerina and choreographer Lynn Seymour -who served as Director of the Greek National Opera Ballet during its 2006/07 Season- passed away at the age of 84. Seymour took on the directorship of the Ballet on the invitation of the late, great GNO Artistic Director Stefanos Lazaridis.

Born on 8 March 1939, she took her first dance lessons in Vancouver and went on to complete her dance studies in London, where she soon joined the Touring Royal Ballet. Her singular talents, rare expressive abilities, and masterful acting -all combined with her flawless technique- would quickly see her carve out an extraordinary career, both within the UK and beyond.

Seymour inspired two of Britain's most major choreographers: Frederick Ashton and Kenneth MacMillan, for whom she would prove the perfect performer, appearing in many of his most famous works. Her performances in 19th-century ballets were also considered just as important as her appearances in contemporary works. She would go on to work with such major ballet world figures as Rudolf Nureyev and LÃ©onide Massine, while yet more choreographers -such as Roland Petit and Alvin Ailey- were inspired to create works specially for her. Her own choreographies were presented by leading ballet and dance companies across the globe. In her final years, she devotedly coached the works of her beloved Frederick Ashton and Kenneth MacMillan.

Charismatic and uniquely gifted, she moved and inspired choreographers, dancers, and audiences the world over with her art.



