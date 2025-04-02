GONE WITH THE WIND Premieres in Greece at The Municipal Theatre Of Piraeus

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Municipal Theatre of Piraeus will present the premiere of Margaret Mitchell's monumental novel ‘Gone with the Wind' directed by Ioli Andreadi on Friday, April 25.

Six years after the great artistic and commercial success of the original theatrical adaptation of Tolstoy's novel ‘War and Peace', Andreadi returns to the main stage of the Municipal Theatre of Piraeus, directing another leading anti-war work of world literature.

A great love story set against the backdrop of the American Civil War, one of the bestselling books of all time, which immediately after its publication in 1936 experienced an unexpected, even for its author herself, global success and formed the basis for one of the most classic films in the history of cinema, with monumental characters and an evocative atmosphere.

‘Gone with the Wind' is the story of the spoiled daughter of a wealthy Southern plantation owner, who goes from prosperity to poverty and, manifesting previously unseen powers, uses every means at her disposal to survive, often transcending moral codes to achieve it.

At the same time, it is also the story of an entire prosperous society that collapses and impoverishes without anyone expecting it, as if torn to pieces by the wind, because it was based on the illusion of security and social prosperity. The story of a society that must be rebuilt from the rubble – but will never be the same again. The story of a society that learns, the hard way, where the scales tip when morality and survival are weighed.

An original adaptation for the theater by Ioli Andreadi and Aris Asproulis, their sixteenth theatrical work, focuses on love, war and radical social inequalities and aspires to bring the aroma and music of the American South to the main stage of the Municipal Theater of Piraeus with an all-star cast.

The cast includes Lena Papaligoura as Scarlett O'Hara, Orestis Tziovas as Rhett Butler, Omiros Poulakis as Ashley Wilkes, Gerasimos Gennatas as Gerald O'Hara, Ifigenia Karamitrou as Melanie, Idra Kayne as Mammy, Thanos Koniaris as Charles, Frank, Northerner, and Caretaker; Daphne Kammenou as Ellen and Eleftheria Palla as Suellen. Naria Athanasopoulou and Anna Christodoulou play little Bonnie Blue. Live music is performed by the leading Greek bassist Giorgos Palamiotis.

