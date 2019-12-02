BWW Regional Awards
Find Your City for the BWW Awards

December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Germany Awards!

Article Pixel Dec. 2, 2019  
Voting is now underway for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Germany Awards, brought to you by TodayTix! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Germany:

Best Actor in a Musical (commercial)
Jan Ammann - DR. SCHIWAGO - Freilichtspiele Tecklenburg 19%
 Daniel Tejeda - ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin 16%
 Riccardo Greco - GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 13%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-commercial)
David Jakobs - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Staatstheater Nürnberg 43%
 Tobias Bieri - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 15%
 Rasmus Borkowski - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Stadttheater Lübeck 13%

Best Actor in a Play (commercial)
Thomas Borchert - NOVECENTO (NEUINSZENIERUNG) - Schlosspark Theater Berlin 62%
 Peter Lewys-Preston - END OF THE RAINBOW - Zeltpalast Merzig 38%

Best Actress in a Musical (commercial)
Judith Caspari - ANASTASIA - Palladium Stuttgart 25%
 Maya Hakvoort - CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 10%
 Nyassa Alberta - TINA - DAS MUSICAL - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 10%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-commercial)
Gitte Haenning - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Stadttheater Lübeck 55%
 Veronika Hörmann - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 24%
 Antje Kahn - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 21%

Best Actress in a Play (commercial)
Vasiliki Roussi - END OF THE RAINBOW - Zeltpalast Merzig 100%

Best Choreography
Michael Heller and Christopher Bolam - ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin 18%
 Phillip Kempster - CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 18%
 Lee Proud - GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 14%

Best Costume Design
TANZ DER VAMPIRE 38%
 CIRQUE DU SOLEIL PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 20%
 ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft 17%

Best Lighting Design
GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 35%
 CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 26%
 PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 25%

Best Musical (commercial)
ANASTASIA - Palladium Stuttgart 24%
 ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin 15%
 TINA - DAS MUSICAL - Operettenhaus, Hamburg 14%

Best Musical (non-commercial)
CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 35%
 CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Staatstheater Nürnberg 16%
 SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 13%

Best Set Design
PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 31%
 GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 28%
 CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 25%

Best Sound Design
GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 37%
 CIRQUE DU SOLEIL PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 34%
 CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 29%

Best Touring Show
TANZ DER VAMPIRE - Stage Entertainment Tour 61%
 MAMMA MIA - Stage Entertainment Tour 26%
 WAHNSINN - Theater am Potsdamer Platz Berlin 13%

Theater of the Year
Freilichtspiele Tecklenburg 21%
 First Stage Theater Hamburg 16%
 Theater des Westens Berlin 12%

TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.

December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Germany Awards!


Related Articles

From This Author BWW

  • CMA Fest Delivers Epic Surprise Performances And Sold Out Crowds
  • New Dates Added For The Belles On Tour With Nickelodeon's JoJo Siwa's D.R.E.A.M. Tour
  • Spectrum Originals Debuts New Event Series CURFEW
  • Selfish Things Joins The Midnight World Tour Supporting Set It Off
  • Aubrey Plaza, Daniel Levy, Kumail Nanjiani and More Announced For 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards
  • Deborah Allen Surprised With Proclamation From Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Celebrating 40 Years In Music