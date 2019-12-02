December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Germany Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Germany:
Best Actor in a Musical (commercial)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-commercial)
Best Actor in a Play (commercial)
Best Actress in a Musical (commercial)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-commercial)
Best Actress in a Play (commercial)
Best Choreography
Best Costume Design
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical (commercial)
Best Musical (non-commercial)
Best Set Design
Best Sound Design
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Jan Ammann - DR. SCHIWAGO - Freilichtspiele Tecklenburg 19%
Daniel Tejeda - ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin 16%
Riccardo Greco - GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 13%
David Jakobs - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Staatstheater Nürnberg 43%
Tobias Bieri - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 15%
Rasmus Borkowski - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Stadttheater Lübeck 13%
Thomas Borchert - NOVECENTO (NEUINSZENIERUNG) - Schlosspark Theater Berlin 62%
Peter Lewys-Preston - END OF THE RAINBOW - Zeltpalast Merzig 38%
Judith Caspari - ANASTASIA - Palladium Stuttgart 25%
Maya Hakvoort - CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 10%
Nyassa Alberta - TINA - DAS MUSICAL - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 10%
Gitte Haenning - SUNSET BOULEVARD - Stadttheater Lübeck 55%
Veronika Hörmann - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 24%
Antje Kahn - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 21%
Vasiliki Roussi - END OF THE RAINBOW - Zeltpalast Merzig 100%
Michael Heller and Christopher Bolam - ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin 18%
Phillip Kempster - CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 18%
Lee Proud - GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 14%
TANZ DER VAMPIRE 38%
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 20%
ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft 17%
GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 35%
CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 26%
PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 25%
ANASTASIA - Palladium Stuttgart 24%
ALTAR BOYZ - Bar jeder Vernunft, Berlin 15%
TINA - DAS MUSICAL - Operettenhaus, Hamburg 14%
CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 35%
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Staatstheater Nürnberg 16%
SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - Landesbühnen Sachsen 13%
PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 31%
GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 28%
CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 25%
GHOST - Stage Operettenhaus Hamburg 37%
CIRQUE DU SOLEIL PARAMOUR - Neue Flora Hamburg 34%
CARRIE - DAS MUSICAL - First Stage Theater Hamburg 29%
TANZ DER VAMPIRE - Stage Entertainment Tour 61%
MAMMA MIA - Stage Entertainment Tour 26%
WAHNSINN - Theater am Potsdamer Platz Berlin 13%
Freilichtspiele Tecklenburg 21%
First Stage Theater Hamburg 16%
Theater des Westens Berlin 12%
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-commercial)
Best Actor in a Play (commercial)
Best Actress in a Musical (commercial)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-commercial)
Best Actress in a Play (commercial)
Best Choreography
Best Costume Design
Best Lighting Design
Best Musical (commercial)
Best Musical (non-commercial)
Best Set Design
Best Sound Design
Best Touring Show
Theater of the Year
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.