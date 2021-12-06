Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; First Stats Announced!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021. Check out the current standings below! Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January. Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating. Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st! Here are the current standings for Ft. Myers/Naples: Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 16%



THE COLOR PURPLE

14%

GODSPELL

11%

Bianca Russell -- The Laboratory Theater of FloridaCurtis Holbrook -- Florida Repertory Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mollie LaTorre - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 15%

Dot Auchmoody - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players 14%

Anthony Toney - INTO THE WOODS JR - Florida Repertory Theatre 10%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 16%

Sonya McCarter - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 14%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 8%



Best Direction Of A Play

Kody C Jones - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre 27%

Steven Wilson - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players 17%

Bryce Alexander - CALENDAR GIRLS - The Naples Players 15%



Best Direction Of A Stream

Christina DeCarlo - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Florida Repertory Theatre 23%

Annette Trossbach - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Forida 16%

Amy McCleary - HOLIDAY INN - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 15%



Best Editing Of A Stream

Chris McCleary - HOLIDAY INN - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 24%

Paula Sisk - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 22%

Joe Dafeldecker - CLUE: STAY-AT-HOME VERSION - Florida Repertory Theatre 19%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Steven Kennedy & Annette Trossbach - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 17%

Craig Walck - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 14%

Rob Siler - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre 14%



Best Musical

THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 19%

THE COLOR PURPLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 14%

FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 12%



Best Performer In A Musical

Ruth Faraco - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 10%

Erica Sample - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 10%

Macy Magas - GODSPELL JR - Florida Repertory Theatre 8%



Best Performer In A Play

Danica Murray - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre 21%

JamieLynn Bucci - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players 12%

Rachel Lord - FARCE OF NATURE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 11%



Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Rachel Lord - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 37%

Kat Ebaugh - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 33%

Kim Suskind - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 19%



Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Sue Schaffel - REALISH HOUSEWIVES OF FORT MYERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 63%

Imani Lee Williams - THE EIGHT: REINDEER MONOLOGUES - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 37%



Best Play

BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre 30%

BOEING BOEING - The Naples Players 23%

CALENDAR GIRLS - The Naples Players 15%



Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre 14%

THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 14%

THE COLOR PURPLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 12%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jonathan Johnson - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 16%

Mike Santos - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 16%

Starlet Jacobs - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players 12%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Katie Lowe - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre 14%

Bradley Van Houten - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 14%

Jonathan Johnson - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 13%



Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

BROADWAY LIVE - The Naples Players 57%

DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 43%



Best Streaming Play

CLUE: STAY-AT-HOME VERSION - Florida Repertory Theatre 51%

THE REALISH HOUSEWIVES OF FORT MYERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 27%

THE EIGHT: REINDEER MONOLOGUES - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 15%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Dominic Young - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 15%

Cantrella Canady - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 15%

Macy Magas - INTO THE WOODS JR - Florida Repertory Theatre 12%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Macy Magas - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre 27%

Chiara Padejka - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players 18%

Mark Vanagas - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players 11%



Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Carmen Crussard - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 100%



Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Danielle Chanell - REALISH HOUSEWIVES OF FORT MYERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 39%

Shelley Sanders - REALISH HOUSEWIVES OF FORT MYERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 33%

Danielle Chanell - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 28%



Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Wolf Creek Collective 15%

MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 13%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Florida Repertory Theatre 12%

