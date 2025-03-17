VENUS IN FUR Comes to Florida Rep

Florida Repertory Theatre will present “Venus In Fur,” April 15 through May 18, 2025, in the intimate ArtStage Studio Theatre.

The play “Venus in Fur,” by American playwright David Ives, is a provocative exploration of power dynamics between men and women. The story follows Thomas, a director/playwright, who after a long day of abysmal auditions for his adaptation of the 19th century German erotica novel “Venus In Furs,” is suddenly confronted by Vanda, a crass, pushy actress seeking consideration for the role. What Thomas discovers, is Vanda not only shares the name of the lead character in his play, but also has a surprising understanding of the material. As the pair work through the script, the roleplay becomes intense, erotic, and less like acting as the lines between reality and theatrics become increasingly blurred. The play premiered on Broadway in 2011 and has since played in regional theatres across the country.



“‘Venus In Fur' is an intoxicating, romantic drama full of humor and sexiness,” said Florida Rep producing artistic director Greg Longenhagen. “Audiences will be mesmerized as the chemistry heats up between the characters who are beautifully portrayed by our very talented actors.”



The cast features returning guest actor David McElwee (“Red”), and fellow New York-based actress Kathleen Simmonds making her Florida Rep debut. Both actors have extensive stage and screen experience.



Florida Repertory is a self-producing theatre company that crafts one-of-a-kind theatrical productions expertly designed and directed by theatre professionals. Ensemble member Chris Clavelli (“Boca”) directs “Venus In Fur” and is joined by set designer Kimberly V. Powers (“The Importance of Being Ernest”), Costume Designer Alice Neff (“The Mountaintop”), sound designer Katie Lowe (“Boca”), lighting designer Abby May (“Boca”), and ensemble stage manager, Janine Wochna (“Boca”).



Florida Rep's production of “Venus In Fur” is sponsored by Bruce and Janet Bunch.



Single ticket prices for “Venus In Fur” are $67 for regular performances from April 18 – May 18 with discounted preview performances April 15 - 17 starting at $49. Curtain times are 7 PM Tuesday through Saturday with 2 PM matinees on Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays, and 8 PM for the opening night performance on Friday, April 18. "Venus In Fur" includes mature language and references sexual topics.



Florida Rep's parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.