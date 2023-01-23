Trey Kennedy Brings the GROW UP Comedy Tour to BBMann

Trey Kennedy Grow Up Comedy Tour comes to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Saturday, June 3 at 7:00PM. Tickets go on sale Friday, January 27 at 10AM and can be purchased online at www.bbmannpah.com, call (239) 481-4849 or in person at the Box Office.

Trey Kennedy is a born and raised Oklahoman who never expected to enter the entertainment industry. While attending college at Oklahoma State University, Trey found fame on the mobile app Vine, amassing more than 2.5 million followers. He was a top creator on the app for more than three years and, through this experience, discovered a passion for entertainment.

Trey has now continued his social media success on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok where he has a combined 12+ million followers. He currently has a podcast titled "Correct Opinions" and just concluded a sold-out comedy tour selling out cities across the United States. Trey's self-produced comedy special "Are You For Real?" can now be streamed on YouTube. He hopes to continue creating fun and relatable content in order to deliver some joy where it's needed and help people find some common ground through comedy.