TheatreZone Presents BRAVO BROADWAY!

TheatreZone will present "Bravo Broadway!" January 7-17 as the second event of its Showstopper Series.

"We are pleased to welcome audiences back to the theatre for our sixteenth season, although things look a bit different this year," said Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni. "We are proud to have created innovative ways to safely and responsibly present live entertainment this season, and we look forward to giving our audiences the great performing arts experiences we're known for."

TheatreZone's reimagined 2020-21 season is highlighted by the Showstopper Series. Generously sponsored by FineMark National Bank & Trust, the Showstopper Series includes five 75- to 90-minute, themed concerts with professional, live music and choreography.

The professional cast of Bravo Broadway! includes Larry Alexander (star of The Boy From Oz), Carolina Ordonez (star of Wonderful Town), Adolpho Blaire (star of Tonya & Nancy), Whitney Winfield (star of Tonya & Nancy), Carolann Sanita (Star of Mack & Mabel), and Gerritt VanderMeer (star of Sweet Smell of Success).

Bravo Broadway!, also sponsored by Garage Doors of Naples, features Broadway's most memorable show tunes, woven together by several TheatreZone "fan favorite" performers as they take the audience on a journey through the many decades and styles which make up Broadway's incredible, enduring history.

The Showstopper Series also includes At The Movies (Feb. 4-14, 2021); Those Were the Days (March 4-14, 2021); and The Best of Bacharach (April 15-25, 2021).

January also marks the beginning of TheatreZone's 2020-21 Concert Series, generously sponsored by Tamiami Ford, Hyundai and Genesis, with one-of-a-kind performances local audiences will thoroughly enjoy.

On January 18 (Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day) at 4:00p.m. and 7:30p.m, TheatreZone will present Simon & Garfunkel: Live in Central Park, revisited, sponsored by Linda Walsh.

"My friend Lee Lessack has recreated this great concert around the country to sold-out audiences," said Danni, "and we're proud to present it on our stage on such a special day."

On January 23 at 4:00p.m. and 7:30p.m., TheatreZone will present the world premiere of The Feud: Sinatra & Roselli, Two Guys from Hoboken, The Story & The Music. Told by Dennis DelleFave, Jimmy Roselli's cousin and road manager, this concert focuses on the personal and professional rivalries between Frank Sinatra and Jimmy Roselli, two great singers who lived on the same block in Hoboken, NJ. The Feud's got it all: the great Sinatra songbook, Italian songs that Roselli made famous, and much more from the 40's through the 70's.

The Season 16 Concert Series also includes the return of the extremely popular Mersey Beatles, who have sold out shows the past three seasons at TheatreZone, as well as Sinatra...my way and Mack is Back: The Music of Bobby Darin.

In order to safely resume indoor live performances, TheatreZone instituted stringent protocols for all areas of operations. These guidelines, which are available on TheatreZone's website, provide specific line-item mandates for all areas, from stage doors, back of house, restrooms, common areas, dressing rooms, hair and make-up, to front of house (including the box office, ushers and volunteers).

For example, audiences are limited to a maximum of 108 patrons per performance, and masks are mandatory throughout the duration of each performance. Doors will open 45 minutes prior to show time and there are no intermissions, which aids in social distancing by reducing foot traffic. In the theatre, air conditioning units are equipped with hospital-grade filters and increased fresh air intake to aid in circulation and sanitation.

Showstopper Series performances will begin at 7:30 p.m., with 2:00 p.m. matinees on weekends. Concert Series events will begin at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Tickets range from $50-65 with premium seats available at $85. Tickets for each event are available at http://www.theatre.zone or by calling the box office, 888-966-3352 x1.

