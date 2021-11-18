TheatreZone Kicks Off Season With HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Next Month

TheatreZone, a Naples-based professional Equity theatre specializing in Broadway musicals, celebrates a full, post-pandemic reopening- as well as its "Super 17" season -on December 10 with its original, annual production, Home for the Holidays. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on December 10 and 11, and for 2 p.m. matinee performances on December 11 and 12 at the G&L Theatre on the Community School of Naples campus, 13275 Livingston Rd., Naples.

"We are thrilled to return to a traditional season of mainstage productions and full audiences, beginning with our annual Home for the Holidays, a TheatreZone original," said TheatreZone Founding Artistic Director Mark Danni. "We continue to follow the backstage guidelines set forth by the Actors' Equity Association and, at this time, masks will be optional for patrons."

Home for the Holidays, a festive feast of the senses, entertains with a selection of beloved and memorable songs, exuberant and unique choreography, and extravagantly colorful costumes illuminated for a dazzling effect.

Performed by a professional cast and live orchestra, Home for the Holidays reminds audiences of the universal power of music, song and dance, celebrated in unique ways by audiences the world over.

Heartwarming holiday classics include "Sleigh Ride," "Silver Bells," "Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Hey Santa," Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Ugly Christmas Sweater," and many more.

The professional cast members include Adolpho Blaire, Gerritt VanderMeer, Michael Ursua, Alex Jorth, Brooke Rosenbluth, Kara Konken, Noël Konken, Lindsey Walsh, and a TheatreZone rising star, Kylie Gust.

Home for the Holidays was conceived and directed by Mark Danni together with Musical Director Charles Fornara and choreographer Karen Molnar Danni. "Our intention is to uplift the spirits at the beginning of a joyous time of the year," noted Mark Danni.

Tickets range from $50-65 depending on selected seats, with premium seats available at $85. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Theatre.Zone or call 888-966-3352 x1.

TheatreZone is a nonprofit, 501©3, professional Equity theatre located in-residence at the 250-seat G&L Theatre on the Community School of Naples campus, 13275 Livingston Rd., Naples.

Online at: https://theatre.zone/. Follow TheatreZone on Twitter at TheatreZoneFL, on Instagram @Theatre.Zone, and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/TheatreZoneFL/.