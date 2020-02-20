TheatreZone Announces Two Early Summer Season Musical Productions

TheatreZone, a professional Equity theatre in Naples, Florida, specializing in Broadway musicals, announces two June musical productions at the 250-seat G&L Theatre: Present Perfect: A New Land, A New Song (June 11-14, 2020), and The Feud - Sinatra & Roselli: 2 Guys From Hoboken, The Story & The Music (June 19-21, 2020).

"We are pleased to be able to present the world premieres of these musicals in Naples," said Mark Danni, TheatreZone's Founding Artistic Director. "These two productions are the perfect way to highlight TheatreZone's 15th season of live professional theatre."

"Nancy Cheser and I met 12 years ago through a mutual friend," said Danni. "Her story is loosely autobiographical and very interesting as it actually tells several different immigration stories among the production's various characters."

Present Perfect tells the story of a young Hasidic woman who steps outside the confines of her Brooklyn community and finds herself as much an immigrant in a new land as the recently arrived students she teaches in her New York adult English class. Lives intertwine as each, in their own way, struggles to belong, find love, and succeed in a new country. Present Perfect is a uniquely American story told with a contemporary twist, infectious vitality, and a Latin beat. This project is sponsored in part by the Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs, the Florida Council of Arts and Culture and the State of Florida" (Section 286.25, Florida Statutes). Present Perfect will be presented on June 11, 12 and 13 at 7:30, and June 14 at 2:00p.m.

The Feud is a play based on the 40 plus-year professional and personal relationship between Frank Sinatra and Jimmy Roselli, both great singers who lived on the same block in Hoboken, N.J. Once Sinatra was hired by Harry James, his career skyrocketed, and he became a legend in motion pictures as well as music. Roselli, on the other hand, was a true saloon singer, working in every small nightclub and beer hall for years until he started to achieve success in his early thirties.

"The Feud is a fascinating story with a unique premise, and it features songs everyone will know and enjoy," said Danni. "It's a memory play by Dennis DelleFave, the former road manager for Jimmy Roselli, and it illustrates so many of the different stories and events that he lived through."

The Feud has it all: the great Sinatra songbook, Italian songs which Roselli made famous, and Mob stories about the great nightclubs of the 40's through the 70's. It's the "Raging Bull" of the world of stage. The Feud will be presented on June 19 and 20 at 7:30, and June 20 and 21 at 2:00p.m.

Tickets for each production range from $50-75 and are available at http://www.theatre.zone or by calling the box office, 888-966-3352 x1.





