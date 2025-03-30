The Studio Players 2025-2026 Season 13 Announced

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Studio Players, located in Naples, Florida, has announced their 2025-2026 season. This is their thirteenth season, and includes shows like The Cottage, November, Show People, and more. The season will run from September 2025 through May 2026.

The Mogul, The Missionary & The Mustang by Carole Fenstermacher is the first show in the season, and will run from September 19 through September 28, 2025. Pop the cork on the bubbly for Lois Welles Duggatt's 65th birthday! Her daughter, Della, a tour-de-force in her own right, has organized a celebration full of happy surprises, bringing Lois' three children together for the first time in fifteen years to honor their mother. Mix a gung-ho entrepreneur, a savior of the world and a devil-may-care broncobuster together and what do you get? An uproarious bowl of secrets, lies and a "ghost" who has an other-worldly fix for their worst problems.

Next is Glengarry Glen Ross by David Mamet, running from October 31 through November 16, 2025. David Mamet's Pulitzer Prize winning play, Glengarry Glen Ross depicts a group of real estate salesmen as they struggle to survive in a cut-throat world. Their office has set up a competition: the salesman who makes the highest dollar sales will win a new Cadillac; the loser will be fired. The contest is weighted towards those who are already winning - if you haven't made a sale lately, you don't get any leads (names of people who are likely able to purchase real estate). And now there's a robbery at the office, stealing phones, contracts and leads. Who could have done this? This is Mamet at his best, both funny and sad at the same time.

The Cottage by Sandy Rustin will run January 9 through January 25, 2026. Set in the English countryside in 1923, this tale of sex, betrayal and, oh yes, love, unfolds when Sylvia Van Kipness decides to expose her love affair to her husband and her lover's wife. The true meanings of fate, identity and marriage are called into question as a surprising, hilarious web of secrets unravels in this ridiculous-- potentially murderous-- romantic comedy

From March 13 through March 29, 2026, will be November by David Mamet. David Mamet's new Oval Office satire depicts one day in the life of a beleaguered American commander-in-chief. It's November in the Presidential election year, and incumbent Charles Smith's chances for reelection are looking grim. Approval ratings are down, his money's running out, and nuclear war might be imminent. Though his staff has thrown in the towel and his wife has begun to prepare for her post-White House life, Chuck isn't ready to give up just yet. Amidst the biggest fight of his political career, the President has to find time to pardon a couple of turkeys - saving them from the slaughter before Thanksgiving - and this simple PR event inspires Smith to risk it all in attempt to win back public support. With Mamet's characteristic no-holds-barred style, November is a scathingly hilarious take on the state of America today and the lengths to which people will go to win.

Finally, Show People by Paul Weitz will close out the season, running May 8 through May 24, 2026. Jerry and Marnie are Broadway actors who haven't worked in years. At Jerry's insistence, they take a on WILDLY unorthodox job for a rich, young New York banker in SHOWPEOPLE, a comedy about the darker aspect of the need to create, perform and remain relevant.

