The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum Will Host Special Free Fun Saturday Next Week

The event is on Saturday, May 6, 10 am to 4 pm.

Apr. 27, 2023  

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) announced a special pre-Mother's Day event for children. For more information, please visit BocaHistory.org, or call 561.395.6766, ext. 100.

As part of its ongoing celebration of the arrival of the Boca Raton Brightline Station, on the first Saturday of every month The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum is offering FREE Fun Saturday, waiving the regular admission fee ($12 adults, $8 students and seniors, free for members and children 4 years old and under) for all visitors from 10 am to 4 pm, with a special craft for kids between 2 and 4 pm.

On May 6, FREE Fun Saturday will focus on Mother's Day (Sunday, May 14) and young participants will be encouraged to make a portrait of their mom (the perfect, heart-touching gift) using construction and specialty paper, glue sticks, sharpies and more. Instructor Michelle Savran will teach kids such paper techniques as how to make a cone or curls.

Currently on Exhibition

MiMo in Boca Raton: Mid Century Modern and the Architecture of Howard McCall

This new temporary exhibition takes a look back at the works of longtime local architect Howard McCall whose commercial and residential works helped shape the modern city of Boca Raton. McCall opened his office in Boca Raton in 1958 and was joined by partner Pat Lynch in the 1960s. McCall was responsible for many different structures comprising many styles over many decades in Boca Raton. St. Gregory's Church, the "Church on the Hill" and Advent Lutheran are amongst the dramatic houses of worship he created. He also developed the first Fifth Avenue Shops, local gas stations, many commercial buildings, and lots of midcentury condos. The partners also designed most of the Camino Gardens models and the original houses of Royal Palm Yacht and Country Club. This exhibit will feature a selection of their architectural drawings and photos drawn from the permanent collections of the Boca Raton Historical Society. In addition, an amusing selection of objects showing the influence of mid-mod design on everyday items on loan from our members and friends will be on display. The MiMo in Boca Raton exhibition will be on view through the end of June.



April 27, 2023

The Schmidt Boca Raton History Museum (SBRHM) announced a special pre-Mother's Day event for children. The event is on Saturday, May 6, 10 am to 4 pm.
April 27, 2023

Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell, Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses, and Director of Special Initiatives/CFO Patti Rooney, has announced its 51st Anniversary Season for 2023-2024.
April 26, 2023

Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) has appointed Kristen Coury, CEO and Producing Artistic Director of Gulfshore Playhouse, to the Florida Council on Arts and Culture. Ms. Coury's term of office begins immediately and expires December 31, 2025.
Florida Repertory Theatre Reveals Details For 2023 PlayLab Festival
April 25, 2023

 Florida Repertory Theatre has announced casts, directors, and stage managers for its 2023 PlayLab Festival, and the line-up includes ensemble members, returning guest artists, alongside many making their Florida Rep debuts, joining five playwrights from New York, Atlanta, and around the country.
April 25, 2023

Coming off of the highly anticipated Universal Picture film, Easter Sunday and his recent Netflix special, Jo Koy: Live From The Los Angeles Forum, Comedian Jo Koy announces his 2023 Jo Koy World Tour. Tour to include Sunday, November 19th date at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW.
