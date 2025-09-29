The Naples Players Receive Grand Aurora Award for Renovation Excellence

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Naples Players (TNP) has received the Grand Aurora Award for Best Rehabilitation Project – Commercial & Industrial, the top honor presented by the Florida Home Builders Association’s Aurora Awards. The recognition follows the theatre’s $22 million renovation, which transformed its downtown Naples campus into a state-of-the-art cultural hub.

Spanning 12 states and more than 60 categories, the Aurora Awards celebrate excellence in architecture, interior design, and construction across the Southeast. The Grand Award places TNP’s project among the most innovative and impactful renovations in the region.

Led by BUILD LLC and designed by David Corban Architects, the renovation modernized three performance venues—the 452-seat Kizzie Theater, the 106-seat Price Studio Theater, and the 106-seat Glass Theater—each equipped with advanced lighting, sound, and staging systems. The project also introduced rehearsal halls, classrooms, a library, and gathering spaces, supporting both productions and education programs. With its LEED certification, TNP is now the only theatre in Florida to achieve this standard of sustainable design.

“This recognition affirms our vision that a theatre can be both a cultural and community landmark,” said Bryce Alexander, CEO & Executive Artistic Director of The Naples Players. “The Aurora Award underscores the importance of not only preserving but reimagining community spaces in ways that inspire creativity, sustainability, and connection.”

The renovation has also been featured on the nationally broadcast series America by Design, which highlighted TNP’s reimagined role as a cultural hub for performance, education, wellness, and community partnerships.

Community members can experience the award-winning facility through free daily tours at noon and 5:00 p.m. (except Sundays). The tours offer an inside look at the theatre’s new spaces, cutting-edge technology, and expanded programming.

About The Naples Players

The Naples Players is a nationally recognized community theatre dedicated to building community through exceptional access to the power of theatre. Located in the heart of downtown Naples, TNP engages more than 700 volunteers annually, reaching over 70,000 audience members and students through high-quality productions, inclusive education programs, and innovative partnerships.