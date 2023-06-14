The College Park Neighborhood Association Donates to the Lake Worth Playhouse

The Lake Worth Playhouse hosted guests from the College Park and Downtown Jewel Neighborhood Associations last Monday night, June 6 for a presentation on the history of the Playhouse organization, the historic structure, and a tour backstage.

The College Park Neighborhood Association President, Cara Pace, and the Board presented Michael McKeich, President of the Lake Worth Playhouse Board, with a check for $100.

Michael Mckeich opened the evening by relating the history of the Playhouse, from its first production in the City Hall auditorium in 1953 to the current schedule in the 99-year-old historic structure. The programs range from Main Stage productions to one-evening events as well as Black Box performances and indie movies in the adjacent Stonzek Studio Theatre.

Daniel Eilola, Artistic Director, spoke of the programs including community outreach at local schools, classes for adults and children, and Summer Camps for children - part of the Theatre’s “never dark” policy. He took visitors through the process of choosing, casting, producing, and finally presenting a production.

Guests then were led on a guided tour backstage to see where sets are built, costumes were created, and where all the work is done.

The Lake Worth Playhouse is a 501 © 3 non-profit community theatre and we depend on the generosity of individuals, public and private organizations to support our artistic, educational and cultural mission.

