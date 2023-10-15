The Belle Theatre Presents DRINKING HABITS

Traditional farce "Drinking Habits" brings laughter and chaos to the Belle Theatre in Cape Coral.
POPULAR
The Belle Theatre proudly presents Drinking Habits! Accusations, mistaken identities, and romances run wild in this traditional, laugh-out-loud farce.
Two nuns at the Sisters of the Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent's doors open, but Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancées, are hot on their trail. They go undercover as a nun and priest, but their presence spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down. Wine and secrets are inevitably spilled as everyone tries to preserve the convent and reconnect with lost loves.
The production is onstage now through November 5, 2023 with matinee performances at 2pm and evening performances at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students with a valid ID. Tickets are available now at the link below or by phone, 239-323-5533.
Videos
|The Queen of Bingo
Arts Center Theatre (2/07-2/25)
|Route 66
Music & Arts Community Center (4/10-4/28)
|BEGUILED AGAIN
Florida Repertory Theatre (9/19-10/29)
|Jazz at the MACC: Swinging Holidays
Music & Arts Community Center (12/07-12/07)
|Sunday Chamber Music: Beaux Arts Trio
Music & Arts Community Center (1/28-1/28)
|Gulf Coast Symphony at the MACC - Tchaikovsky Symphony No. 5
Music & Arts Community Center (11/18-11/19)
|Jazz at the MACC - Modern Creations: New Jazz Performed by the Composers
Music & Arts Community Center (4/18-4/18)
|Candlelight: A Tribute to Taylor Swift
Music & Arts Community Center (11/03-11/03)
|HANK WILLIAMS: LOST HIGHWAY
Florida Repertory Theatre (3/19-4/14)
|It's a Wonderful Life (Live Radio Play)
The Naples Players (12/08-12/09)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You