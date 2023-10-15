The Belle Theatre Presents DRINKING HABITS

The Belle Theatre proudly presents Drinking Habits! Accusations, mistaken identities, and romances run wild in this traditional, laugh-out-loud farce.

Two nuns at the Sisters of the Perpetual Sewing have been secretly making wine to keep the convent's doors open, but Paul and Sally, reporters and former fiancées, are hot on their trail. They go undercover as a nun and priest, but their presence spurs paranoia throughout the convent that spies have been sent from Rome to shut them down. Wine and secrets are inevitably spilled as everyone tries to preserve the convent and reconnect with lost loves.

The production is onstage now through November 5, 2023 with matinee performances at 2pm and evening performances at 7:30pm. Tickets are $25 for adults and $15 for students with a valid ID. Tickets are available now at the link below or by phone, 239-323-5533.