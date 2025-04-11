'TIL DEATH DO US PART: LATE NITE CATECHISM 3 is Coming to Florida Repertory Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Florida Repertory Theatre will present “‘Til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism 3,” an interactive comedy by Maripat Donovan, in the ArtStage Studio Theatre June 11 through July 3, 2025.

“‘Til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism 3” returns audience members to the catechism classroom setting under the comedic tutelage of ‘Sister’ who, after teaching countless students about the saints, venial sins, limbo and more, is now offering up hilarious, interactive lessons on the sacraments of marriage and the last rites, including her own wacky version of the newlywed game. Audience members don’t need to be Catholic to enjoy the program because ‘Sister’ clearly explains religious references in a lighthearted way. They also don’t need to be married to appreciate Sister’s compelling and surprising take on marriage and dying. Plus, each performance is a mix of scripted dialog and improvisation creating a fresh and unique experience for attendees.



Florida Rep’s production stars Denise (Marie Christina) Fennell who returns after playing the engaging and feisty nun in last season’s presentation of “Late Nite Catechism.”

Greg Longenhagen, Florida Rep producing artistic director, said, “We are pleased to bring ‘Sister’ back to Florida Rep for another rousing and raucous engagement. Last summer, Denise Fennell quickly became a fan-favorite through her engaging and interactive style. Classroom participation continues to be encouraged so bring along your sweetie and your sense of humor and join us for a most unconventional and hilarious ‘counseling’ session!”

According to a recent “Broadway World” review, “‘Til Death Do Us Part” "is a master class in comedic timing and Catholic doctrine, which surprisingly make wonderful bedfellows.”

“‘Til Death Do Us Part: Late Nite Catechism 3,” is produced by Entertainment Events, Inc. and has played in cities around the United States.

Matinee performances offered at 2 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays; evening performances at 7 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays in Florida Rep’s ArtStage Studio Theatre. The Theatre’s Bay Street parking lot opens 2 hours before each performance and offers guests FREE PARKING across the street from the Florida Rep entrance.

