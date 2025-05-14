THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL Cast Revealed At Gulfshore Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Gulfshore Playhouse has announced the cast and creative team for its upcoming Summer Teen Conservatory production of The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical. Featuring a cast of exceptional student performers between the ages of 13 and 18, this action-packed musical adventure will be performed June 27–29, 2025, in the Struthers Studio at the state-of-the-art Baker Theatre and Education Center.

Adapted from Rick Riordan's best-selling novel, The Lightning Thief follows Percy Jackson, a teen who discovers he's the half-blood son of a Greek god. When Zeus's master lightning bolt is stolen, Percy embarks on a quest to find the truth, clear his name, and prevent a war among the gods—all while navigating powers he can't control and monsters he can't escape.

This high-energy production features an original rock score and is appropriate for audiences ages 8 and up.

Director John Perine shared, “Beyond getting to be a part of telling one of my favorite stories onstage, I'm most excited for The Lightning Thief to provide an opportunity for these students to play kids on stage, allowing them to bring in their lived experiences to inform their interpretation of a character. This musical is a beautiful celebration of the unique gifts everyone brings to this quest called life and a powerful reminder that we are stronger together than we are alone.”

Director of Education Steven Calakos added, “This will be a high-level production in the beautiful Struthers Studio, giving our teens the chance to perform with professional lighting, sound, costumes, and scenic design. It's a rare opportunity for young performers to experience what it's like to work in a professional theatre. It's truly the highest level of experience a young actor can have in Naples, and they'll have an unforgettable time with us!”

Tickets are $25 and available now at gulfshoreplayhouse.org. Early booking is recommended.

Comments

Best Scenic Design - Live Standings Dane Laffrey, George Reeve - Maybe Happy Ending - 18% Derek McLane - Death Becomes Her - 12% Ben Stones - Operation Mincemeat - 11% Vote Now!