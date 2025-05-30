THE DYING GAUL is Now Playing at Island City Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Immerse yourself in Island City Stage's production of The Dying Gaul by Craig Lucas, a psychological thriller set in the shadowy world of Hollywood and online deception. When a struggling screenwriter becomes entangled with a manipulative producer and his enigmatic wife, desire and betrayal spiral into a chilling game of power and revenge. Seductive, suspenseful and emotionally explosive, this modern tragedy explores the lies we tell - and the truths we can’t escape - in the digital age. The Dying Gaul runs through June 15.

“The Dying Gaul, whose title is based on the ancient Roman statue depicting a warrior in his final moments of life, examines the complex professional and sexual relationship between Robert, who wrote a screenplay about his boyfriend who died of AIDS, and Jeffrey, a movie studio executive, and his wife, Elaine, who will only commission the script if the main character is changed to a woman and the plot focuses on heterosexual relationships,” said Andy Rogow, artistic director of Island City Stage. “It’s a thrilling drama where sexual deception, internet chat rooms, lies, betrayal and artistic compromise are woven together, resulting in a stunning conclusion.”

Hailed in 1998 as the best American play by The Wall Street Journal and USA Today, The Dying Gaul premiered off-Broadway at New York City’s Vineyard Theatre to rave reviews. Craig Lucas later adapted the play into a 2005 film (starring Peter Sarsgaard, Campbell Scott and Patricia Clarkson) marking his directorial debut. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival where it was nominated for the Grand Jury Prize and the National Board of Review awarded the film Special Recognition for Excellence in filmmaking.

Terry Morgan of Variety writes, “Craig Lucas' The Dying Gaul was one of the first plays to recognize the dramatic potential of the Internet - a blank slate where one can pretend to be anyone, though not always without consequence. The Web is oddly suited to theater, where one can assume myriad personas, but like any human drama, life online can veer into tragedy. In Gaul, Lucas has written a story of uncommon emotional depth and subtlety, a tale in which failed redemption curdles into revenge.”

Island City Stage’s production of The Dying Gaul is directed by Michael Leeds and stars Amir Darvish (Jeffrey), Jorge Amador (Robert), Autumn Kioti Horne (Elaine), and Ted deChatelet (Foss).

The Dying Gaul is co-produced by Thel Boyette and David Page. Talent Sponsors are DC Allen & Ken Flick and the No Gay Hate Fund at The Our Fund Foundation. Lights and Sound Sponsor is Scott Bennett and Costume Sponsor is the Parrot Lounge. Additional funding is provided by the following: The Our Fund Foundation, The Schubert Foundation Inc., The SHS Foundation, The Maval Foundation, Warten Foundation and the Broward County Board of County Commissioners as recommended by the Broward Cultural Council.

Tickets for The Dying Gaul are $43 (Thursday, Friday and Saturday matinee) and $48 (Saturday and Sunday performances). The show runs for two hours and five minutes with one intermission.

