THE COMEDY ZONE Returns to Florida Repertory Theatre on Select Fridays in a New Performance Space

Florida Repertory Theatre will welcome back its popular stand-up comedy nights this fall, featuring headliners from The Comedy Zone performing on select Fridays in the intimate Bunch Performance Hall. The series will run from 7:00–9:00 p.m., beginning October 17 and continuing through November 28.

The series kicks off October 17 with comedian James Yon, joined by opening act Anthony “Ants Rants” Starks. Future events will include Dylan Vattelana with Sheena Reagan on November 7, Jake Klark with Greg Perritt on November 21, and Casey Peruski with Angela Nacca on November 28.

About the Comedians

James Yon (Oct. 17) is a Florida native and host of The Lowdown on the Afrotainment Channel. A finalist for NBC’s Stand Up for Diversity, he has appeared alongside Joe Torry, Jimmy J.J. Walker, Tom Rhodes, and Michael Winslow.

Dylan Vattelana (Nov. 7) is a stand-up comedian, actor, and sketch writer whose sharp wit and storytelling have made him a festival favorite. He has shared the stage with Michael Che, Michelle Wolf, and Bert Kreischer, and is a regular at top clubs and festivals nationwide.

Jake Klark (Nov. 21), originally from Cleveland, brings high-energy comedy and relatable stories about family and marriage. He has performed at NYC’s Comic Strip Live and venues across the Southeast.

Casey Peruski (Nov. 28) has performed professionally for more than 20 years. His Dry Bar Comedy Special Doing Pretty Good recently surpassed one million views, and he has worked with Brian Regan, Arsenio Hall, Louie Anderson, Kevin Nealon, and more.

Venue and Tickets

Florida Rep’s Bunch Performance Hall, adjacent to the Arcade Theatre, offers café-style seating and concessions, including soft drinks, beer, wine, and cocktails. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Parking is available in Florida Rep’s lot on Bay Street.

Tickets start at $25 per person, with a two-drink minimum. Seating is limited, and advance reservations are recommended. Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 239-332-4488 (toll-free 877-787-8053) or by visiting the box office. All proceeds support Florida Rep’s mission to make the arts accessible to every segment of the community.