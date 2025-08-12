THE ADDAMS FAMILY Comes to the Kravis Center This Halloween

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Raymond F. Kravis Center for the Performing Arts has announced that tickets for THE ADDAMS FAMILY will go on sale Friday, August 15 at 10 a.m. online and 12 p.m. at the Box Office or by calling 561.832.7469. The musical will play four performances at the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach, October 31–November 2.

Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family. A man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, she confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

On the heels of Wednesday, the third most-watched show on Netflix of all-time, Big League Productions, Inc. presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a devilishly delightful musical comedy based on the creepy, kooky characters by legendary cartoonist Charles Addams.