SYMPHONIC ROCKS! - Music Of The 80s & 90s is Coming to Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall in August

On August 20 connect with your inner rock n roll soul and experience a rock concert like you never have before! Symphonic Rocks features pop hits from the 80s and 90s, plus standards from rock musicals, performed with guest vocalists, backup singers, rock band, and full symphony orchestra! Get ready to rock your seats with guest artists Chloe Lowery, who has toured with Yanni and Chris Botti, and Glee alum, Dan Domenech, who starred in Rent, Sister Act, Kinky Boots & Rock of Ages. Hear your favorite rock arrangements from Abba, Queen, Madonna, Jersey Boys, the Eagles, Journey and many more. This is an evening you will be rocking out in the aisles.

Symphonic Rocks takes place on Saturday, August 20 at 7:30pm at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW (13350 FSW Pkwy, Fort Myers). Tickets for Symphonic Rocks start at $29 and may be purchased online at GulfCoastSymphony.org, or by calling the Box Office at (239) 481-4849.

Chloe Lowery is a native Floridian, growing up in Largo, Florida. By the age of nine she was performing professionally at corporate events and by age 12 she was signed to RCA Records. She was featured on two movie soundtracks during that time, "Boys and Girls" and "Joe Somebody." Even if you don't recognize Chloe Lowery's name, there's a very good chance that you know her voice. Since 2010 she's performed as a featured vocalist with the recording and Gulf Coast Symphony presents Symphonic Rocks p.1 touring powerhouse Trans-Siberian Orchestra, and has toured extensively and performed on Broadway with international sensation Rocktopia. She's also recorded and toured with beloved keyboardist/composer Yanni on his landmark Yanni Voices album and tour, performed with renowned jazz trumpeter Chris Botti, has been a soloist with the New York City Ballet, collaborated with noted hard-rock guitarist Joel Hoekstra, and even stepped into Janis Joplin's shoes to tour with her legendary band Big Brother and the Holding Company. She was featured on PBS as a featured artist in "Yanni Voices Live from Acapulco." Her most successful performance/release, Change, quickly became a fan favorite.

Dan Domenech, is an Latino-American singer, director and actor known for his understudy portrayal of Jason Dean in Heathers: The Musical, Drew in the Broadway musical Rock of Ages and a recurring guest appearance on Glee. Domenech has also appeared in the pre-Broadway runs of Wonderland, Sister Act, National/International tours of RENT and Rock of Ages and worked as associate choreographer for film and TV projects like Tropic Thunder, Step Brothers, Fame, The Academy Awards and Emmys. He made his directorial debut summer of 2017 with the revamped production of Heathers: The Musical for it's sold out run at The Other Palace Theater in London.

About The Gulf Coast Symphony

Founded in late 1995 by its current music director and CEO, Dr. Andrew Kurtz, the Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) is now the second-largest non-profit performing arts organization in Lee county. The Gulf Coast Symphony (GCS) endeavors to challenge convention-with its rich tradition of unique and innovative collaborations across multiple genres and disciplines, high-quality dynamic musical performances, active community engagement, and our commitment to social change through arts education. Our ultimate goal is to use music and the arts as a vehicle to unite and strengthen our community. The Gulf Coast Symphony is one of the cultural jewels of Southwest Florida and one of the most dynamic orchestras in the United States. The GCS comprises the Gulf Coast Symphony, the Gulf Coast Chamber Orchestra, the Gulf Coast Jazz Collective, and the Music & Arts Community Center (MACC) which opened in January 2021. The GCS presents over 100 programs that present the best in classical music, jazz, world music, dance, opera, film and musical theater. The Symphony performs at both the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall, and it's more intimate 300 seat theater at the MACC. For more information www.GulfCoastSymphony.org

Performance Details:

What: Symphonic Rocks

Where: Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW (13350 FSW Pkwy, Fort Myers)

When: Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 7:30pm

Tickets are $29 to $59+ For ticket call 239.481.4849 or online at GulfCoastSymphony.org