SWEENEY TODD & More Set for The Naples Players 72nd Season

The Naples Players has unveiled their 72nd Season, presented by Porsche Naples, featuring a lineup of musicals, dramas, comedies, and classic tales—all performed by Southwest Florida’s finest local talent.

The Naples Players' 72nd Season brings laughter, mystery, music, and powerful stories to the stage with a dynamic lineup of productions ranging from timeless classics to modern Broadway. The season showcases the power of storytelling to entertain, inspire, and bring the community together. With a mix of large-scale productions, intimate plays, and a robust educational series, Season 72 invites audiences of all ages to experience the magic of live theatre like never before.

Season 72 is also a celebration of growth and possibility. TNP's newly renovated Kizzie Theater, Price Studio Theater, and Glass Educational Theater provide state-of-the-art spaces where artistry and connection thrive. These venues are more than stages—they are homes for storytelling, creativity, and the collaboration of countless artists, volunteers, and staff who pour their passion into every production.

2025-2026 MAJOR SEASON LINEUP

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (June 25 – July 27, 2025 | Kizzie Theater)

A thrilling tale of vengeance, wit, and chillingly unforgettable music.

And Then There Were None (October 1 – October 19, 2025 | Kizzie Theater)

Agatha Christie’s masterpiece of mystery, deception, and shocking twists.

Ada and the Engine (October 15 – November 9, 2025 | Price Studio Theater)

A fascinating and heartfelt look at Ada Lovelace, the woman who pioneered computer programming.

Little Women: The Musical (November 19 – December 21, 2025 | Kizzie Theater)

A timeless holiday favorite, celebrating love, resilience, and family.

Beau Jest (January 14 – February 15, 2026 | Kizzie Theater)

A laugh-out-loud comedy about love, deception, and family expectations.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (February 4 – March 1, 2026 | Price Studio Theater)

An award-winning drama that follows a brilliant teenager’s journey of discovery and courage.

9 to 5: The Musical (March 11 – April 12, 2026 | Kizzie Theater)

A high-energy musical comedy celebrating friendship, resilience, and standing up for what’s right.

A Piece of My Heart (April 1 – April 26, 2026 | Price Studio Theater)

A powerful tribute to the nurses of the Vietnam War and their untold stories.

Much Ado About Nothing (May 6 – May 24, 2026 | Kizzie Theater)

Shakespeare’s timeless comedy of love, wit, and mistaken identity



2025-2026 ACADEMY OF DRAMATIC ARTS SEASON LINEUP

Beetlejuice Jr. (July 18 - 20, 2025 | Price Theater)

Sweeney Todd TEEN (August 8 - 10, 2025 | Kizzie Theater)

Highschool Musical Jr. (October 25 - 28, 2025 | Glass Theater)

Cats (December 6 - 15 | Kizzie Theater)

RENT School Edition (April 18 - 28, 2026 | Glass Theater)

Footloose Jr. (May 16 - 19, 2026 | Glass Theater)



Season Tickets On Sale February 17, 2025

Season tickets for The Naples Players’ 72nd Season will be available starting February 17, 2025. Season ticket holders receive exclusive benefits, including priority seating, savings on individual tickets, and early access to upcoming productions. Individual ticket sales will begin on June 1, 2025.

Season Tickets range between $42 and $46 per seat, while Individual Tickets range between $55 and $57.

TNP Academy of Dramatic Arts tickets are $25.

A Season of Connection & Community

"This season promises to showcase the extraordinary spirit of humanity through a diverse lineup of productions that will spark laughter, ignite imagination, and leave a lasting impact” said Bryce Alexander, CEO & Executive Artistic Director of The Naples Players. “From laugh out-loud comedies and thrilling mysteries to heartfelt dramas and sweeping adventures, every show has been carefully selected to reflect the resilience, creativity, and heart that defines Naples.

