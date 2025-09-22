STOMP To Return To Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall At FSW In February 2026

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



STOMP, the international percussion sensation, will return to Fort Myers for two performances only at Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW on Saturday, February 28, 2026. Tickets start at $43.02 and go on sale Friday, September 26 at 10am, available online, by phone at 239-481-4849, or in person at the box office.

From its beginnings as a street performance in the UK, STOMP has grown into a global phenomenon, performing in more than 50 countries for over 26 million people. Created by Luke Cresswell and Steve McNicholas, the show has toured worldwide following 15 years in London’s West End, 29 years at New York’s Orpheum Theatre, and sit-down productions in San Francisco, Boston, and Las Vegas.

STOMP is known for transforming everyday objects—paint cans, supermarket carts, kitchen sinks, radiator hoses, Zippo lighters, and more—into instruments in an electrifying display of rhythm, movement, and visual comedy. Winner of an Olivier Award, an Obie Award, and a Drama Desk Award, the production has also earned four Emmy nominations and one Emmy Award for its HBO special Stomp Out Loud.

Performance Schedule

Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 3:00pm

Saturday, February 28, 2026 at 7:30pm

Ticket Information

Tickets start at $43.02 and go on sale Friday, September 26 at 10am. Purchase online, by phone at 239-481-4849, or in person at the Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW box office.