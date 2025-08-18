SHREK, THE MUSICAL JR. Comes to Florida Rep This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Florida Repertory Theatre’s Education Conservatory Program will present SHREK, THE MUSICAL JR. September 12–14 and 19–21, 2025, in the Historic Arcade Theatre. Both evening and matinee performances will be offered. Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and can be purchased by calling 239-332-4488 or visiting floridarepeducation.org.

This adaptation of the Broadway hit features book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori, based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film and William Steig’s book. The show follows Shrek the ogre and a cast of fairytale misfits on a journey to rescue a princess and discover true acceptance. Filled with comedy, imaginative costumes and sets, and songs including “Big Bright Beautiful World,” “(I Know It’s) Today,” and “I’m a Believer,” Shrek, The Musical Jr. delivers a family-friendly blend of humor and heart.

“Don’t be fooled by the ‘Junior’ in the title,” said Monique Caldwell, Florida Rep education program director. “Audiences will discover a unique and fresh take on this fan-favorite story, professional staging, and incredible performances by thirty-seven talented local youth ages 9–18.”

Directed by Caldwell with music direction by Rosalind Metcalf and choreography by assistant education director Megan Leonard, the production reunites the creative team behind Florida Rep Education’s spring staging of Hairspray. The design team includes Charles Clark (scenic), Amanda Miller (costumes), and Braden Downing (sound).

Florida Rep’s Conservatory Program gives young artists ages 9–18 the opportunity to train and perform in a professional theatre setting. Students are cast through open auditions and rehearse intensively, working alongside professional designers and theatre craftsmen.

The production is sponsored by Lynne Birdt and presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

For tickets, call the box office at 239-332-4488 or visit www.floridarepeducation.org.