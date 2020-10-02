Photo Flash: MAMMA MIA! Opens At Broadway Palm!

Playing now through November 14, 2020.

Broadway Palm will present the international hit sensation and their number one selling show of all time MAMMA MIA! playing now through November 14, 2020. Over sixty million people around the world have fallen in love with the charming story, the delightful characters and the timeless ABBA music which makes Mamma Mia! the ultimate feel-good show!

Through ABBA's greatest hits, MAMMA MIA! tells the story of Sophie, a bride-to-be, and her search for her birth father on a beautiful Greek island. After reading her mom's diary, Sophie secretly invites the three men her mom wrote about to her wedding. This sunny and funny tale of love, laughter, family and friendship is set to ABBA classics including Dancing Queen, Take a Chance on Me, SOS and the title song Mamma Mia!

Broadway Palm is thrilled to have raised their curtain again to provide a delicious meal and exceptional entertainment in a safe and socially distanced environment. For a list of the extensive health and safety measures they have taken, please visit BroadwayPalm.com. It is important to note that guests are required to wear masks while not eating or drinking. In addition, a temperature check will be performed on everyone that enters the building and admittance will not be allowed to anyone with a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher.

You can dance, you can jive with MAMMA MIA! at Broadway Palm playing now through November 14, 2020. Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees. Tickets are $48 to $73 with children and group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.



Renee Reid, Kate Turner and Shannon Connoly

Renee Reid, Kate Turner and Shannon Connoly

The Cast of MAMMA MIA!

Kate Turner and Shannon Connoly, Jennie Nasser, Charis Michelle Gullage

Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You