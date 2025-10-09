PRETTY WOMAN is Now Playing at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre has announced its upcoming mainstage production of Pretty Woman: The Musical, running October 3, 2025 through November 15, 2025. Based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this new musical will sweep audiences off their feet with its charm, humor, and unforgettable love story.

Fall in love all over again with Vivian and Edward as their worlds collide in this modern-day Cinderella tale. Featuring a score by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton, Pretty Woman: The Musical captures all the iconic moments from the film while adding a fresh, exciting Broadway flair.

With show-stopping production numbers, heartwarming romance, and plenty of laughs, Pretty Woman: The Musical is an experience you won’t want to miss.

Broadway Palm offers a complete afternoon or evening out with a delicious buffet and top-notch live theatre all under one roof.