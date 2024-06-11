MURDER ON THE 19TH HOLE Comes to Broadway Palm This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



As a special engagement, Broadway Palm will present Murder On The 19th Hole taking place in the Royal Palm Dining Room playing June 12, 2024 through August 10, 2024! This interactive, murder mystery comedy comes to us by popular demand after last year’s sold-out run of Murder In Paradise.

It’s 1976 and you’re invited to be a special guest at the 50th Annual Celebration of Florida’s #1 golfing destination, Magnus Prime. You’ll be given a new identity when you arrive at this very prestigious celebration. Throughout the evening, many curious events will occur, including (gasp!) a murder, and we need you to figure out “whodunit.” You can become part of the action or just sit back and enjoy the fun and delicious dinner, served to your table. Bring your imagination and appetite to Murder On The 19th Hole - it’s comedy to die for!!

Murder On The 19th Hole is playing June 12, 2024 through August 10, 2024 at Broadway Palm. Performances are Wednesday through Saturday evenings with the dinner and show beginning promptly at 6:30 p.m. and selected matinees with lunch and show beginning promptly at 12:30. Tickets for meal and show are $70 per person and can be re­served by calling (239) 278-4422, visiting Broadwaypalm.com, or in person at 1380 Colonial Boulevard in Fort Myers.

