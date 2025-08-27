Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The critically acclaimed Murder for Two is now playing at Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre through September 27. With a thrilling combination of mystery, comedy, and live music - a whodunit with a twist - this uproarious musical mystery will have theatergoers on the edge of their seats with an unpredictable plot, infectious songs, and larger-than-life performances.

Catch the most thrilling musical whodunit of the year where everyone's a suspect, and the laughs never stop! Murder for Two is the ultimate murder mystery musical! With a minimal cast but maximal fun, it's a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience.

Set to an original score and filled with laugh-out-loud moments, Murder for Two centers on the mysterious murder of a wealthy socialite, and the ensuing investigation led by the bumbling, yet earnest, Detective Marcus Moscowicz. But there's a twist! Marcus must solve the crime while another actor performs every single role in the show, from the suspects to the victims, and even the accompanist! And both actors play the piano adding to the hilarious and high-energy ride that's unlike any other musical comedy.

Written by Joe Kinosian (music and lyrics) and Kellen Blair (book and lyrics), Murder for Two delivers a clever script and infectious tunes guarantee a fresh take on the murder mystery genre, blending old-school whodunit thrills with a dynamic, musical twist. “This musical is a celebration of all the things we love about theater—comedy, music, mystery, and unexpected surprises,” said Joe Kinosian and Kellen Blair, the creators of the show. “With Murder for Two, we wanted to bring something to the stage that was fun, fast-paced, and allowed for incredible chemistry between the two performers. We're thrilled to bring this show to a new audience and watch them try to figure out ‘whodunit' while they're laughing along the way!”