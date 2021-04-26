Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

MATILDA JR Comes To Cape Coral This Weekend

The lead will be played by Cadence Bambrey-Zedd at 2 PM on Saturday and at 6 PM on Sunday.

Apr. 26, 2021  

MATILDA JR is coming to the stage at the Cultural Park Theatre in Cape Coral this Saturday, May 1 and Sunday, May 2. There will be 2 shows each day at 2 PM and 6 PM. Melody Lane Performing Arts Center is proud to present this show. The center will also be taking an excerpt from the show to the Junior Theater Festival in Texas in June.

The lead will be played by Cadence Bambrey-Zedd at 2 PM on Saturday and at 6 PM on Sunday. (Professional Credits include Baby June in Gypsy-TheatreZone, Belinda / Tiny Tim Swing / Ensemble in A Christmas Carol-Florida Repertory Theatre, Helen Keller u/s / School Girl in Miracle Worker-Florida Repertory Theatre. Other credits include Narrator in Into the Woods -Florida Rep Conservatory, Rhoda in The Bad Seed -Cultural Park Theatre, Jane in Mary Poppins Jr.-Florida Rep Conservatory, Molly in Annie Jr.-Florida Rep Education, and Madison in School of Rock-Florida Rep Conservatory.) Emily Feichthaler (Matilda in Matilda JR. for Creative Theater Workshop, ensemble in Into the Woods JR. for Florida Repertory Theatre, Steward/Happy Dwarf in Into the Woods JR. for Melody Lane Performing Arts, Foxy the Lost Boy in Peter Pan JR. for Melody Lane Performing Arts) will perform at the other two performances.

For more information visit: https://melodylanepac.com/theater-dept/


