Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards; Naples Players' THE WEDDING SINGER Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Ft. Myers/Naples Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Ft. Myers/Naples:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 18%

Bianca Russell - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 13%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 10%

Curtis Holbrook - GODSPELL - Florida Repertory Theatre 10%

Allison Scott - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Gulfshore Playhouse 9%

Bridey Kearns - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Cultural Park Theater 6%

Amy McCleary - GREASE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 5%

Sami Doherty - MATILDA JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 5%

Sami Doherty - ROCK OF AGES - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 4%

Erica Sample/Christina DeCarlo - GOLDEN - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Karen Molnar - AT THE MOVIES - TheatreZone 3%

Athena Belis - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Oasis Charter High School 2%

Kim Suskind - MATILDA JR - Creative Theater Workshop 2%

Becky Timms - GREASE - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Amy McCleary - HOLIDAY INN - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Sami Doherty - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 2%

Allison Scott - JUNIE B JONES JR - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Isobel Isenhower - BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 1%

Allison Scott - EBENEZER JR - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Karen Molnar - BRAVO BROADWAY - TheatreZone 1%

Robin Dawn - DIARY OF ANNE FRANK - Fort Myers Theatre 1%

Allison Scott - LITTLE WOMEN - Gulfshore Playhouse 0%

Brenda Kensler - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - New Phoenix Theatre 0%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mollie LaTorre - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 16%

Dot Auchmoody - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players 16%

Anthony Toney - INTO THE WOODS JR - Florida Repertory Theatre 9%

Ariana Davis - BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 8%

Dana Alvarez - ROCK OF AGES - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 7%

Jennifer Bronsted - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Gulfshore Playhouse 7%

Jennifer Bronsted - GREASE - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

John White - BEEHIVE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 4%

Brooke Arthur - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Terri Schafer - NANA DOES VEGAS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 4%

Kathleen Kolacz - AT THE MOVIES - TheatreZone 3%

Anthony Toney - GODSPELL - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Mollie LaTorre - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 3%

Dana Alvarez - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM CO. SPELLING BEE - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 2%

Jennifer Bronsted - LITTLE WOMEN - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Mary Wallace - BOEING BOEING - The Naples Players 1%

Kody C Jones and Christina DeCarlo - GOLDEN - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Renee Baker - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Jennifer Bronsted - JUNIE B. JONES JR. - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Anthony Toney - GODSPELL JR - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Jennifer Bronsted - EBENEZER JR. - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Jim Bishop - TEA FOR THREE - Firehouse Community Theatre 0%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 19%

Sonya McCarter - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 14%

Dawn Lebrecht Fornara - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 8%

Steven Calakos - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Gulfshore Playhouse 7%

Christina DeCarlo - GODSPELL JR - Florida Repertory Theatre 6%

Victor Legarreta - A BRONX TALE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 6%

Steven Calakos - GREASE - Gulfshore Playhouse 6%

Dana Alvaraz - MATILDA THE MUSICAL JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 5%

Amy McCleary - GREASE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

Lori Oliver - GODSPELL - Naples Performing Arts Center 3%

Kody C Jones - INTO THE WOODS - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Mark Danni - THOSE WERE THE DAYS - TheatreZone 3%

Carrie Guffy - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Oasis Charter High School 3%

Dann Dunn - JUNIE B. JONES JR. - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Kody C Jones - GODSPELL - Florida Repertory Theatre 2%

Christina DeCarlo - INTO THE WOODS JR - Florida Repertory Theatre 2%

Dana Alvarez - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM CO. SPELLING BEE - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 2%

Kim Suskind - MATILDA JR - Creative Theater Workshop 2%

Tyler Young - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Cultural Park Theater 1%

Mark Danni - AT THE MOVIES - TheatreZone 1%

Steven Calakos - EBENEZER JR. - Gulfshore Playhouse 0%

Steven Calakos - LITTLE WOMEN - Gulfshore Playhouse 0%

Amy McCleary - BEEHIVE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 0%

Christina DeCarlo - GOLDEN - Florida Repertory Theatre 0%

Best Direction Of A Play

Kody C Jones - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre 26%

Steven Wilson - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players 18%

Bryce Alexander - CALENDAR GIRLS - The Naples Players 16%

Annette Trossbach - BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 13%

James Duggan - BOEING BOEING - The Naples Players 10%

Victor Legarreta - TIL THEFT DO US PART - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 9%

Paula Keenan - THE WAVERLEY GALLERY - The Studio Players 3%

Bill Kincaid - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Kody C Jones - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

Annie Rosemond - BARE TRUTH - The Marco Players 0%

Beverly Dahlstrom - WITH THIS RING - The Marco Players 0%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Christina DeCarlo - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Florida Repertory Theatre 22%

Annette Trossbach - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Forida 17%

Amy McCleary - HOLIDAY INN - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 15%

Cantrella Canady - THE REALISH HOUSEWIVES OF FORT MYERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 12%

Kody C Jones - LARAMIE PROJECT - Florida Repertory Theatre 10%

Kody C Jones - THE OUTSIDERS - Florida Repertory Theatre 8%

Brett Marston - THE EIGHT: REINDEER MONOLOGUES - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 7%

Kody C Jones - MOCKINGBIRD - Florida Repertory Theatre 5%

Annette Trossbach - REST STOPS OF AMERICA - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Paula Sisk - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 24%

Chris McCleary - HOLIDAY INN - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 23%

Joe Dafeldecker - CLUE: STAY-AT-HOME VERSION - Florida Repertory Theatre 17%

Paula Sisk - THE REALISH HOUSEWIVES OF FORT MYERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 13%

Joe Dafeldecker - MOCKINGBIRD - Florida Repertory Theatre 11%

Paula Sisk - THE EIGHT: REINDEER MONOLOGUES - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 8%

Paula Sisk - REST STOPS OF AMERICA - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Craig Walck - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 18%

Steven Kennedy & Annette Trossbach - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 17%

Rob Siler - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre 13%

Craig Walck - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players 10%

Elizabeth Kennell - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Gulfshore Playhouse 9%

Karl Smith - THE GREAT AMERICAN TRAILER PARK CHRISTMAS MUSICAL - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 7%

Craig Walck - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 6%

Elizabeth Kennell - GREASE - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Destiny Spoor - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Oasis Charter High School 4%

Russell Thompson - GREASE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

Tlaloc Lopez Watermann - BRAVO BROADWAY - TheatreZone 3%

Tim Billman - IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Florida Repertory Theatre 2%

Anne Carncross - THOSE WERE THE DAYS - TheatreZone 1%

Elizabeth Kennell - EBENEZER JR. - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Elizabeth Kennell - JUNIE B. JONES JR. - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Elizabeth Kennell - LITTLE WOMEN - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Craig Walck - YOURS, TRULY - The Naples Players 0%

Best Musical

THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 22%

THE COLOR PURPLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 14%

FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 11%

GODSPELL JR - Florida Repertory Theatre 9%

A BRONX TALE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 7%

MATILDA JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 6%

JUNIE B. JONES JR. - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

INTO THE WOODS JR - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

ROCK OF AGES - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 3%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Oasis Charter High School 3%

EBENEZER JR. - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 2%

AT THE MOVIES - TheatreZone 2%

HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL - Fort Myers Theatre 2%

THOSE WERE THE DAYS - TheatreZone 1%

HOLIDAY REVUE - Cultural Park Theater 1%

GOLDEN - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY - Florida Repertory Theatre 0%

I DO! I DO! - Gulf Coast Symphony 0%

BRAVO BROADWAY - TheatreZone 0%

THE BEST OF BACHARACH - TheatreZone 0%

Best Performer In A Musical

Ruth Faraco - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 10%

Erica Sample - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 9%

Macy Magas - GODSPELL JR - Florida Repertory Theatre 9%

Lindsey Walsh - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 6%

Cadence Schultz - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Joe Byrne - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 5%

Adam Fasano - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 5%

Avery Roschek - LITTLE WOMEN - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

Addison Smith - MATILDA JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 4%

Sophie Hagan - INTO THE WOODS - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Sam Hyre - GODSPELL - Naples Performing Arts Center 3%

Yovanna Ignjatic - MATILDA JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 3%

Caisson Dobson - A BRONX TALE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

Adam Fasano - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 2%

Alyssa Haney - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 2%

Nathan Wright - GREASE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Charis Michelle Gullage - A BRONX TALE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

Dana Alvarez - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Cultural Park Theater 2%

Lyndi Floyd-Sweet - LITTLE WOMEN - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Adolpho Blaire - AT THE MOVIES - TheatreZone 2%

Yovanna Ignjatic - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Oasis Charter High School 1%

Emily Feichthaler - MATILDA JR - Creative Theater Workshop 1%

River Reed - MATILDA JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 1%

Emily Sansone - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Oasis Charter High School 1%

Matthew Clay - EBENEZER JR. - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Danica Murray - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre 21%

JamieLynn Bucci - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players 13%

Rachel Lord - FARCE OF NATURE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 10%

Jackie Weiner - CALENDAR GIRLS - The Naples Players 10%

Steven Coe - BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 8%

Tina Moroni - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players 8%

Sue Schaffel - SUNSET SCHMOULEVARD - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 6%

Kelly Legarreta - TIL THEFT DO US PART - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 5%

Mark Vanagas - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players 5%

Elizabeth Fleetham - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Peggy Monson - CALENDAR GIRLS - The Naples Players 3%

Peter McClug - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players 3%

Marilyn Hilbert - THE WAVERLEY GALLERY - The Studio Players 2%

Paulette Oliva - CALENDAR GIRLS - The Naples Players 2%

Jay Terzis - THE WAVERLEY GALLERY - The Studio Players 1%

Jay Terzis - THE BARE TRUTH - The Marco Players 0

Jay Terzis - WITH THIS RING - The Marco Players 0

Len Becket - ONE SLIGHT HITCH - The Studio Players 0

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Rachel Lord - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 37%

Kat Ebaugh - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 34%

Kim Suskind - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 17%

Nancy Fueyo - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 12%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Sue Schaffel - REALISH HOUSEWIVES OF FORT MYERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 62%

Imani Lee Williams - THE EIGHT: REINDEER MONOLOGUES - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 38%

Best Play

BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre 28%

BOEING BOEING - The Naples Players 26%

CALENDAR GIRLS - The Naples Players 16%

BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 9%

FARCE OF NATURE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 7%

TIL THEFT DO US PART - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 5%

SUNSET SCHMOULEVARD - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 4%

THE WAVERLEY GALLERY - The Studio Players 2%

WITH THIS RING - The Marco Players 2%

THE BARE TRUTH - The Marco Players 0%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 16%

BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre 14%

THE COLOR PURPLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 12%

AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players 11%

A BRONX TALE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 6%

ROCK OF AGES - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 5%

LITTLE WOMEN - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

JUNIE B. JONES JR. - Gulfshore Playhouse 4%

CALENDAR GIRLS - The Naples Players 4%

FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 3%

SUNSET SCHMOULEVARD - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 2%

MATILDA JR - Creative Theater Workshop 2%

AT THE MOVIES - TheatreZone 2%

BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

EBENEZER JR. - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Oasis Charter High School 1%

THE WAVERLEY GALLERY - The Studio Players 1%

BOEING BOEING - The Naples Players 1%

FROZEN - Fort Myers Theatre 1%

THOSE WERE THE DAYS - TheatreZone 1%

BEST OF BACHARACH - TheatreZone 1%

GODSPELL JR - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

INTO THE WOODS JR - Florida Repertory Theatre 1%

I DO! I DO! - Gulf Coast Symphony 0%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mike Santos - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 20%

Jonathan Johnson - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 16%

Starlet Jacobs - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players 12%

Rob Siler - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre 9%

Nick Lease - INTO THE WOODS - Florida Repertory Theatre 8%

Dana Alvarez/Nanci Doherty - ROCK OF AGES - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 7%

Mike Santos - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 7%

Tyler Young - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Cultural Park Theater 6%

Todd Potter - BOEING BOEING - The Naples Players 5%

Tlaloc Lopez Watermann - THE SHOWSTOPPERS SERIES - TheatreZone 4%

Drew Johnson and Kody C Jones - GODSPELL - Florida Repertory Theatre 4%

Tyler Young - ROCK OF AGES - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 3%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Bradley Van Houten - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 17%

Katie Lowe - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre 13%

Jonathan Johnson - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 13%

Sean McGinley - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Gulfshore Playhouse 9%

Karl Smith - A BRONX TALE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 9%

Bradley Van Houten - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 8%

Sean McGinley - GREASE - Gulfshore Playhouse 7%

Bradley Van Houten - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players 7%

Katie Lowe - INTO THE WOODS - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

Eric Condit - AT THE MOVIES - TheatreZone 3%

Jonathan Johnson - SUNSET SCHMOULEVARD - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Jonathan Johnson - BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 3%

Eric Condit - THOSE WERE THE DAYS - TheatreZone 2%

Karl Smith - NANA DOES VEGAS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 1%

Sean McGinley - JUNIE B. JONES JR. - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Sean McGinley - LITTLE WOMEN - Gulfshore Playhouse 1%

Bradley Van Houten - YOURS, TRULY - The Naples Players 1%

Jasmine Deal - I DO! I DO! - Gulf Coast Symphony 1%

Sean McGinley - EBENEZER JR. - Gulfshore Playhouse 0%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

BROADWAY LIVE - The Naples Players 59%

DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 41%

Best Streaming Play

CLUE: STAY-AT-HOME VERSION - Florida Repertory Theatre 47%

THE REALISH HOUSEWIVES OF FORT MYERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 27%

THE EIGHT: REINDEER MONOLOGUES - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 17%

REST STOPS OF AMERICA - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 8%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Dominic Young - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 17%

Cantrella Canady - THE COLOR PURPLE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 15%

Macy Magas - INTO THE WOODS JR - Florida Repertory Theatre 12%

Sami Doherty - GREASE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 10%

Bret Poulter - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 6%

Gavin Ott - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Gulfshore Playhouse 6%

Alexis Camina - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Gulfshore Playhouse 5%

Yovanna Ignjatic - ROCK OF AGES - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 4%

Sydney Richards - FOOTLOOSE - The Naples Players 4%

Lindsey Walsh - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 3%

Avery Roschek - GREASE - Gulfshore Playhouse 3%

Matthew Clay - GREASE - Gulfshore Playhouse 2%

Yovanna Ignjatic - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Oasis Charter High School 2%

Chris Lewis - AT THE MOVIES - TheatreZone 2%

Athena Rose Belis - MATILDA JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 2%

Ruth Johnson - THE WEDDING SINGER - The Naples Players 1%

Matthew Clay - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM CO SPELLING BEE - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 1%

Carolina Ordonez - THOSE WERE THE DAYS - TheatreZone 1%

Oliver Long - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Oasis Charter High School 1%

Pepper Rhodes - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM CO SPELLING BEE - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 1%

Adam Marino - SHE LOVES ME - Gulf Coast Symphony 1%

Jeremy Garzon - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM CO SPELLING BEE - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 1%

Madeline Peterson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Oasis Charter High School 0%

Gianni Gizzi - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM CO SPELLING BEE - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 0%

Athena Rose Belis - PETER PAN JR - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Macy Magas - BULLETPROOF BACKPACK - Florida Repertory Theatre 25%

Chiara Padejka - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players 24%

Mark Vanagas - AN IDEAL HUSBAND - The Naples Players 11%

Steven Michael Kennedy - BOTTICELLI IN THE FIRE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 10%

Emilie Baartman - BOEING BOEING - The Naples Players 8%

Tracy Weaver - MAMA WON'T FLY - Cultural Park Theater 6%

Erica Jones - BOEING BOEING - The Naples Players 5%

Brian Linthicum - SUNSET SCHMOULEVARD - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 5%

Sarah Deleonibus - BOEING BOEING - The Naples Players 3%

Rob Green - REALISH HOUSEWIVES OF FORT MYERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 2%

Keith Gahagan - ON GOLDEN POND - The Studio Players 1%

Jay Carmona - ON GOLDEN POND - The Studio Players 0%

Joe Logrippo - ON GOLDEN POND - The Studio Players 0%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Carmen Crussard - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 100%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Danielle Chanell - REALISH HOUSEWIVES OF FORT MYERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 40%

Shelley Sanders - REALISH HOUSEWIVES OF FORT MYERS - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 33%

Danielle Chanell - DISENCHANTED - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 27%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Wolf Creek Collective 17%

MARY POPPINS - The Naples Players 14%

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - The Naples Players 12%

SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS - Florida Repertory Theatre 11%

AVENUE Q - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 11%

CLUE - Gulfshore Playhouse 10%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 6%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Melody Lane Performing Arts Center 6%

AMERICAN IDIOT - Florida Repertory Theatre 3%

CAMELOT - TheatreZone 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 3%

SHREK - Oasis Charter High School 2%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre 2%

I LOVE MY WIFE - TheatreZone 1%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

LORD OF THE FLIES - Florida Repertory Theatre 41%

WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID - The Naples Players 21%

THE SAVANNAH SIPPING SOCIETY - The Naples Players 12%

LES LIASIONS DANGEREUSES - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 11%

THE CAKE - The Naples Players 8%

KILLER JOE - The Laboratory Theater of Florida 7%