KINKY BOOTS, ON YOUR FEET! and More Set For Riverside Theatre's 2023/24 Season

Riverside Theatre, led by Producing Artistic Director/CEO Allen D. Cornell, Managing Director/COO Jon R. Moses, and Director of Special Initiatives/CFO Patti Rooney, has announced its 51st Anniversary Season for 2023-2024. Building on the success and support the Theatre has attained over the last fifty years, Riverside will present a magnificent season of music, comedy, and drama.

"It's always exciting announcing a new season," says Mr. Cornell. "After months of deliberation and negotiations, we codify a long wish-list into the final package of titles that will find life on our stages. Our 2023-2024 Season represents a broad spectrum of theatrical choices from award-winning Broadway musicals to intimate, powerful plays.

"Nothing touches the heart, educates the mind, and lifts the spirit like a live performance. That is why next season offers six Dynamic Productions that will amaze and delight everyone who experiences Riverside Theatre."

On the Stark Stage, the season begins in October with Million Dollar Quartet, a musical about a special night in Memphis where four legends came together for one of the most memorable, impromptu sessions in music. January brings the extraordinary story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons in Jersey Boys. Based on a true story and featuring music by Cyndi Lauper, Kinky Boots takes the stage in February followed in April by the life and music of entertainment titans Emilio and Gloria Estefan with On Your Feet!

On the Waxlax Stage, two new intimate works will be presented - the comedy Morning After Grace at the end of January into February and the thrilled Yankee Tavern in March through April.

Season ticket packages and single tickets are on sale starting Tuesday, May 2nd. Season Ticket purchasers can save 20% off single ticket the prices when buying the season. Purchasers who buy 3 or more shows at the same time can save 10% off single ticket prices. Stark Stage season tickets start at $128. Add the Waxlax Season for $104. Single tickets for Stark Stage shows start at $45. Waxlax Stage tickets are $65.

For more information on prices and subscription options, call the Box Office at 772-231-6990 or online at www.riversidetheatre.com.

Stark Stage

Million Dollar Quartet

Music by Various Artists, Lyrics by Various Artists, Book by Floyd Mutrux and Colin Escott October 23 - November 12, 2023

This Tony Award®-winning musical takes audiences back to December 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash and Carl Perkins together in what became one of the most memorable nights in music. Based around that historical event, the musical recounts how these legends ended up in the same room at Sun Records in Memphis for one of the greatest impromptu rock 'n' roll jam sessions in history.





Jersey Boys

Music by Bob Gaudio, Lyrics by Bob Crewe, Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice Based on the songs by The Four Seasons

January 2 - 28, 2024

Who knew four guys from New Jersey would turn the world upside down? With an unique sound that nobody had heard, but the radio couldn't get enough of, Jersey Boys is the Tony Award®-winning true-life musical of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. While their harmonies were perfect on stage, their offstage relationships were a different story.

Kinky Boots

Music & Lyrics by Cyndi Lauper, Book by Harvey Fierstein Based on the 2005 British film written by Geoff Deane and Tim Firth

February 20 - March 17, 2024

When Charlie Price inherits his father's shoe factory, he's faced with a dilemma - file for bankruptcy or find a way to save the family business. Charlie finds inspiration in Lola, a fabulous female impersonator, who is in need of some sturdy boots. As Charlie and Lola work to save the business, they find they are not so different after all. With dedication and fortitude, Lola conquers the fashiopn scene in Milan with their new line of boots. And with success assured, Charlie finally realizes his love for Lauren, the factory's forewoman.

On Your Feet!

Music & Lyrics by Emilio Estefan & Gloria Estefan, Book by Alexander Dinelaris April 9 - May 5, 2024

Based on the lives and music of 26-time Grammy Award-winning husband-and-wife team, Emilio and Gloria Estefan, On Your Feet! is a high-energy celebration of the songs that got the world dancing to the rhythm. From humble beginnings in Cuba and exile in Miami, Emilio and Gloria's passion for music helped them overcome overwhelming odds and personal tragedies. With an estimated 100 million albums sold worldwide, Gloria Estefan is among the most successful crossover artists ever and On Your Feet! showcases over 20 of her biggest hits including: "Conga," "1-2-3," "Anything for You," and "Get on Your Feet."





Waxlax Stage

Morning After Grace

By Carey Crim

January 30 - February 18, 2024

After connecting at a funeral, Abigail and Angus find themselves waking up the next morning with more questions and revelations than they each expected. Enter Ollie, a neighbor and former baseball player, who brings insight into Angus' deceased wife. With comical revelations, this unlikely trio tackle love, loss and coming to terms with growing old. Set in a Florida retirement community, this heart-warming and often hilarious new comedy takes us on an unexpected journey toward a new lease on life.







Yankee Tavern

By Steven Dietz

March 19 - April 7, 2024

Yankee Tavern is a crumbling New York City bar. It is the place where people come to drink, connect and share stories that are only told in those places. One day, Adam, the young owner, and Janet, his fiancé, become embroiled in a conspiracy theory of personal and national significance when a stranger enters the bar and seems to know more than he should about the September 11th terrorist attacks. Yankee Tavern is a thriller laced with comedy and contemplation.