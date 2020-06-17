Gulfshore Playhouse Moves Forward With STAR Academy Production Of THE ADDAMS FAMILY

Gulfshore Playhouse will proceed with its STAR Academy production of "The Addams Family" written by Marshall Brickman and Rick Ellice with music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa. Performed by students ages 13 to 18, "The Addams Family" will run from July 31 to Aug. 8, 2020.

"The Addams Family," a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and every father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family - a man her parents have never met. If that wasn't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before: Keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

The production will feature student performers from Gulfshore Playhouse Education's STAR Academy program. Due to COVID-19, Gulfshore Playhouse was unable to carry out the majority of its summer programming, but recently the City of Naples determined "The Addams Family" could move forward as part of the Phase 2 reopening. Certain precautionary measures will be put in place to ensure the continued safety of students, staff and audiences. This will include temperature checks, rehearsing in groups of ten or less and utilizing outdoor space as much as possible, wearing masks whenever possible, and more. In addition, house capacity will remain at 50% for all performances, with house seats properly distanced per CDC guidelines.

The production will be directed by Associate Artistic Director and professional actor Jeffrey Binder of Broadway's "The Lion King," "Mary Poppins," and "Side Man." Choreographing the show is Broadway actor Becky Timms of the original Broadway production of "Cats" and previous associate choreographer for the Tony Award-winning "Thoroughly Modern Millie."

Performances are scheduled for July 30 and 31 and Aug. 1, 5, 6, and 8 at 7:30 p.m., Aug. 2 at 3:00 p.m. and Aug. 7 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. All ticket prices are $20. Visit www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org and select the "Buy Tickets" button along the top to purchase tickets.

Gulfshore Playhouse is passionately committed to enriching the cultural landscape of our region by producing professional theater to the highest artistic standards and providing unique educational opportunities to diverse groups of people in a spirit of service, adventure, and excitement. The Playhouse's work is inspired by a belief in the magic of theater to expand the imagination, challenge the senses, provoke discussion, and revitalize in its audiences an understanding of our common humanity. This belief drives the care with which Gulfshore Playhouse treats its artists, audiences, students, staff, and members of the greater community.

For more information about Gulfshore Playhouse, visit www.gulfshoreplayhouse.org.

Related Articles Shows View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories

More Hot Stories For You