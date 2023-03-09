Gordon Lightfoot In Concert Postponed To June 14 At Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
Tickets purchased for the March 13th date will be honored for the June 14th concert.
Due to illness and Doctor's orders, Gordon Lightfoot originally scheduled for Monday, March 13 has been postponed to Wednesday, June 14 at 7:30PM.
Tickets purchased for the March 13th date will be honored for the June 14th concert. Ticket purchasers who cannot attend the new date will have 2 weeks to request a refund and should do so through the original point of purchase. The deadline to request a refund is Thursday, March 22 at 5PM.
If you have any questions, please contact the Box office at info@bbmannpah.com or call 239-481-4849 Monday-Friday from 10AM-5PM. The Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall at FSW is not responsible for refunds of purchases not made directly through our points of sales.
Related Stories View More Ft. Myers/Naples Stories