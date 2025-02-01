Founding Producing Artistic Director Annette Trossbach Will Retire from The Laboratory Theater of Florida

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lab has announced that Founding Producing Artistic Director, Annette Trossbach, is retiring from The Laboratory Theater of Florida.

In the sixteen years since co-founding The Laboratory Theater of Florida, Annette won grants that enhanced the Lab’s ability to bring the community together to learn through theater. She tirelessly produced a nearly endless supply of both Florida and global premieres of new theater, while paving the way for new playwrights and new plays to find a home to grow.

"We are immensely lucky to have had her expertise, friendship, servant leadership, and creative wisdom shared with us for these many years," the Lab said in a statement.

"Her contribution to our theater and the entire southwest Florida community has been significant and her experience speaks volumes about her professionalism and dedication.

"Annette plans to spend more time with her loving family, writing new plays, and focusing on continuing her education."

The role of Artistic Director will now go to Todd Lyman, who was hand-selected by Trossbach as her successor.

Todd is a graduate of the University of New Hampshire where he studied both mathematics and theater/dance. Todd is also a published playwright and has graced the stage in southwest Florida over his 10 years in the area. Todd was previously The Laboratory Theater of Florida’s Production Manager.

