Florida Rep's Conservatory Continues Outdoors With INTO THE WOODS

Florida Repertory Theatre will present "Into the Woods" and Into the Woods Jr." as part of the Education Department's popular Conservatory Program. Both productions feature a professional creative team and star local teens on the theatre's outdoor stage. "Into the Woods" plays April 14 - 24 and "Into the Woods Jr" is on the stage April 28 - May 2.

All performances begin at 8 PM, and tickets range in price from $60 to $100 for a socially distanced 6-person square on Florida Rep's lawn.

"Producing live theatre has been a tremendous challenge, but these students haven proven, time and time again, to let nothing get in their way of creating live theatre. Their professionalism and sense of responsibility never cease to amaze me," said Education Director, Kody C Jones.

"'Into the Woods' can't be timelier for 2021 as the piece showcases characters facing unprecedented challenges but through the lens of fairy-tale characters. In many fairy tales, we often see our characters find their happy ending, but this story presents challenges for our iconic characters that parallels the everyday challenges of real life," Jones continued. "our production centers around the concept of setting 'the woods' as a metaphor for 'life,' and as we know life can present joy and laughter but also challenges and pain. Each character navigates through the woods in search of their destiny, and through the joys and challenges of their journey grow into the person they are bound to be."

"Into the Woods" is Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's modern classic that looks at all the famous fairy tales in one spellbinding story. Cinderella, Rapunzel, Red Riding Hood, the Big Bad Wolf, a wicked witch, and a pair of handsome princes are just some of the characters who appear in this musical where everyone has a wish and everyone wants a happy ending. "Into the Woods" follows a Baker and his Wife on a journey through the forest as they try to break an evil witch's curse. Together they discover just how far they'll go to make their dreams come true and how their actions have consequences they never intended.

The Spring Conservatory features two different versions of the modern classic. The older students will perform the full version of the musical, but the younger Conservatory Students perform "Into the Woods, Jr.," which is shorter and ends with the first act - where all the fairy tale characters have found their happy endings. The full version of the musical takes a darker turn in the second act when the realities of wishes come true come to haunt some of our heroes.

"We are so pleased to wind down our spring Outdoor Series with these two Conservatory productions," said Artistic Director Greg Longenhagen. "Performing outdoors since last November has been quite a successful experiment, and we're so grateful that our patrons and parents have been willing to join us under the stars. While nothing replaces the magic of live theatre inside the Historic Arcade and ArtStage Studio Theatres, patrons have expressed their gratitude for the socially distanced experience with Florida Rep Outdoors."

Education Director Kody C Jones directs "Into the Woods," and is joined my musical director Rosalind Metcalf, set designer Nick Lease, costume designer Tony Toney, lighting designer Tim Billman, projections designer Rob Siler, sound designer Katie Lowe, stage manager Aaron Martin, assistant projection designer Ben Lowe, assistant directors Zeke Bocklage and Danica Murray, and assistant stage manager Anna Collins.

The cast of "Into the Woods" includes Patrick Agonito, Nayda Marie Baez, Cadence Bambrey-Zedd, Zeke Bocklage, Rachel Burnes, Kylie Campbell, Abby Ciabaton, Anna Collins, Sophia Condit, Violet Mann, Sophia Gurule, Sophie Hagan, Caleb Massari, Jesse Massari, Kristen Noble, Samuel Pucin, Cameron Rodgers, Michael Shelley, Talia Tumminello, and Scotty Wells.

Assistant Education Director, Christina DeCarlo directs "Into the Woods Jr.," and is joined by musical director Carolann Sanita, set designer Nick Lease, costume designer Tony Toney, lighting designer Tim Billman, projections designer Rob Siler, sound designer Katie Lowe, stage manager Sarah Joyce, assistant projection designer Ben Lowe, and assistant stage manager Mara Benton.

The cast of "Into the Woods, Jr." includes Addison Baker, Emerson Black, Sophia Brook, Ella Cameratta, Danae Teblum, Nina Dotres, Yanissah Lynn Fabre, Trevor Gluski, Carter Gurule, Ellie Kahle, Gigi Lieze-Adams, Lulu Lieze-Adams, Macy Magas, Liam Martinez, Shennan Nelson, Justin Price, Grace Ryan, Aiden Thayer, Cooper VanderMeer, Maudie Wells, Marianna Young, and Mia Zottolo.

"Into the Woods" and "Into the Woods, Jr" are generously sponsored by Lynne Birdt.

Seating is limited in the outdoor venue and Florida Rep asks that tickets be purchased in advance, either online at www.FloridaRep.org or by calling 239-332-4488. Face coverings are required at all times when not inside the seating box, and the theatre will provide a mask to anyone who does not bring their own.

To maintain health and safety protocols, the theatre will not serve concessions at this time, so audiences are welcome to provide their own refreshments if they wish. Outdoor restroom facilities will be available as well as the restrooms inside the theatre lobby. However, any patron wishing to enter the Arcade Theatre Lobby must have their temperature checked before entry is granted.