Florida Repertory Theatre Presents MILLION DOLLAR QUARTET and NATIVE GARDENS in Extended Runs

Florida Repertory Theatre is currently running the two final productions in its 2018-2019 Season, "Million Dollar Quartet" in the Historic Arcade Theatre and "Native Gardens" in the ArtStage Studio Theatre, and both are breaking box office records, playing to sold-out houses, and enjoying extended runs.



Playing through April 21, "Million Dollar Quartet" is a rock 'n' roll musical that tells the true story of a jam session with Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, and Elvis Presley that changed music history. The musical is the biggest hit in the theatre's 21-year history and is enjoying an unprecedented 5-week run in the Historic venue. Tickets for "Million Dollar Quartet" are $65 for A-Section and $59 for B-Section, but due to overwhelming demand, the A-Section seats will increase to $69 on April 15. Audiences are encouraged to call now to lock into current pricing to take advantage of good availability for the final week of performances.



"Native Gardens" by Karen Zacarias is one of the hottest new plays in America right now and is playing in the ArtStage Studio Theatre through May 19. The heartfelt and hot-button comedy tells the story of how a civilized neighborly dispute over a questionable property line disolves into an all-out backyard turf war. Topical, timely, and incredibly funny, the first weeks of the run have been sold out for months, and the run was extended twice to accommodate the high demand. Tickets for "Native Gardens" are $55, and the best availability is in the later weeks of the run.



Playing to April 21 in the Historic Arcade Theatre, tickets for "Million Dollar Quartet" are $65 and $59 through April 14, but A-Section seats will increase to $69 on April 15. A limited number of $25 Two-Day-Deal tickets are available 48-hours in advance of each performance in the Historic Arcade Theatre by calling the box office at 239-332-4488.



All tickets for "Native Gardens" are $55 in the ArtStage Studio Theatre. Box office hours are Monday through Friday, 10 AM - 5 PM. Performances are Tuesday-Thursday at 7 PM, Friday and Saturday at 8 PM, and 2 PM on Wednesday (for "Million Dollar Quartet"), Thursday (for "Native Gardens"), Saturday and Sunday. New this season, Florida Rep's parking lot will open 2 hours before each performance and offers guests limited FREE PARKING across the street from the Arcade Theatre.

